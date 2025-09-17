Couture and makeup are cleverly stitched together in the new limited-edition makeup collection from Chanel.
Inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s belief that buttons are more than just a handy way to fasten a garment, Les 4 Ombres Boutons takes the Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palette and adorns it with the house symbols to resemble couture buttons, with designs ranging from the N°5 bottle, camellia, and star to a four-leaf clover and tweed.
Pre-raphaelite beauty
Button up
Chanel turns eyeshadow into couture with palettes adorned like buttons, little treasures as chic as a tweed jacket
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Chanel Les 4 Ombres Boutons in Mademoiselle, Stellaire, and Baroque, R1 765 each, chanel.com/za
From the September edition of Wanted, 2025