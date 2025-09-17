Chanel Les 4 Ombres Boutons collection
Image: Supplied

Couture and makeup are cleverly stitched together in the new limited-edition makeup collection from Chanel.

Inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s belief that buttons are more than just a handy way to fasten a garment, Les 4 Ombres Boutons takes the Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palette and adorns it with the house symbols to resemble couture buttons, with designs ranging from the N°5 bottle, camellia, and star to a four-leaf clover and tweed.

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Boutons eyeshadow in Baroque
Chanel Les 4 Ombres Boutons eyeshadow in Baroque
Image: Supplied
Chanel Les 4 Ombres Boutons eyeshadow in Stellaire
Chanel Les 4 Ombres Boutons eyeshadow in Stellaire
Image: Supplied

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Boutons in Mademoiselle, Stellaire, and Baroque, R1 765 each, chanel.com/za

