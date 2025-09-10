Maison Francis Kurkdjian Kurky EDP 70ml
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Kurky EDP 70ml
Image: Supplied

Maison Francis Kurkdjian wants you to quit “adulting” for a moment to enjoy Kurky — the childhood fragrance created for adults.

Taking inspiration from founder Francis Kurkdjian’s boyhood nickname, Kurky is a musky gourmand scent, brimming with spontaneity and positivity. Its luminous peach juice gives way to a creamy tutti-frutti accord opening reminiscent of cotton or the smell of clean skin, with notes of vanilla and sandalwood.

The packaging really brings the inner child to life, the box adorned with endearing artworks and drawings.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Kurky EDP 70ml, R4 470, skins.co.za

You might also like...

Olfactory passport

Let this woody Amber fragrance transport you all the way to Türkiye
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

Born to stand out

Fugazzi collaborates with South Korea-based niche-fragrance brand BornToStandOut for a unique scent profile
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago

A part of me

The Maison Francis Kurkdjian scent blends feminine and masculine elements into an ambery, floral fougère profile with a soft, powdery sweetness and ...
Fashion & Grooming
9 months ago

From the September edition of Wanted, 2025

© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X