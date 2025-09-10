Maison Francis Kurkdjian wants you to quit “adulting” for a moment to enjoy Kurky — the childhood fragrance created for adults.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Kurky bottles up nostalgia — a gourmand fragrance that’s playful, peachy, and unapologetically fun
Image: Supplied
Maison Francis Kurkdjian wants you to quit “adulting” for a moment to enjoy Kurky — the childhood fragrance created for adults.
Taking inspiration from founder Francis Kurkdjian’s boyhood nickname, Kurky is a musky gourmand scent, brimming with spontaneity and positivity. Its luminous peach juice gives way to a creamy tutti-frutti accord opening reminiscent of cotton or the smell of clean skin, with notes of vanilla and sandalwood.
The packaging really brings the inner child to life, the box adorned with endearing artworks and drawings.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Kurky EDP 70ml, R4 470, skins.co.za
From the September edition of Wanted, 2025