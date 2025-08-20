Not just skinny jeans any more
Is grey the new blue?
Why denim’s most understated shade is taking over 2025
Image: Daniele Oberrauch / Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com / Vogue
When we talk about denim, it’s highly likely that the colour you have in mind is blue. It’s a classic style that seems untouchable. From indigo workwear to vintage-washed jeans, blue has been fashion’s universal language since denim transitioned from workwear and counterculture fashion in the 1970s to become a timeless, casual, and undeniably democratic style. But in 2025, a quieter, moodier player is stepping into the spotlight. Subtle yet statement-making, grey denim is the versatile shade that is redefining what it means to wear jeans. Brands, designers, celebrities and everyday dressers are all taking notice.
From runway to reality
Grey denim’s rise isn’t happening by accident. Luxury houses including Diesel, Akris, and KNWLS introduced the shade across their Fall/Winter 2024 collections, using it in sharp suiting, oversized jackets, and even structured bustiers. Rather than sticking to simple washes, these houses leaned into textured greys — charcoal, ash, fog — to show that denim can be both rugged and refined.
The message seems to have landed. Fashion publications from Vogue to Glamour have declared grey denim as 2025’s must-own trend, predicting it will overtake blue as the default everyday jean.
What denim trends tell us about fashion and society
Neutral, modern, effortless
But, why does grey denim hold so much appeal? In one word? Versatility. Glamour Magazine says: “Grey denim replacing blue jeans in fall 2025 is a direct response to the search for new colour palettes and the evolution of basics as the shade’s neutrality is perceived as more elegant and adaptable to different styles. Furthermore, brands have made a strong commitment to including grey denim in all their catalogues, from distressed styles to deep graphite tones, successfully winning over both young audiences and those seeking a mature and refined alternative to traditional blue jeans.”
In a nutshell, grey denim is a shape-shifter. It’s softer than black, sleeker than blue, and infinitely easier to style. Whether you prefer the clean minimalism of monochrome dressing or want a neutral base to offset bold colours, grey works.
Image: Gotham / GC Images
For minimalists, it can be paired with a crisp white shirt and loafers. For streetwear lovers, charcoal baggy jeans with chunky sneakers and a bomber jacket is an option. For more bold styling, you can easily combine multiple shades of grey in a tonal look with an oversized hoodie, slate jeans, and silver (or gold) accessories.
Grey also fits seamlessly into fashion’s broader shift towards muted, wearable colour palettes. Just as taupe sneakers and beige trench coats have replaced flashier hues, grey jeans feel quietly sophisticated, like a modern uniform piece.
The celebrity effect
Celebrity style has supercharged the trend. Sarah Jessica Parker, long known for pushing denim boundaries, has been spotted in grey jeans paired with tuxedo jackets and heeled boots, in an effortless mix of elegance and edge. Street-style stars across Seoul, Paris, and New York have been wearing baggy grey jeans with crop tops, varsity jackets, and platform sandals, proving the shade’s universal appeal.
Grey denim is becoming the blank canvas of 2025, an item that works whether you’re going casual for the weekend or building a statement look.
Image: XNY / Star Max / Getty Images
Not just skinny jeans any more
The grey denim trend also reflects denim’s evolution as a whole, something we’ve covered before. Gone are the days when skinny jeans dominated wardrobes. In 2025, baggy, barrel-leg and straight-leg silhouettes reign supreme. With its clean neutrality, grey gives these looser cuts an added sense of polish, transforming what could look “slouchy” into something undeniably fashion-forward.
Designers are also experimenting with modular denim. Think detachable pockets, two-tone grey patchwork, and jeans that can be styled multiple ways. It’s a colour that’s proving to be the ideal base for such innovations: functional, urban, but still upscale.
The future of denim
Whether grey can truly dethrone blue as the palette of choice when it comes to denim is probably a stretch. Blue denim has too deep a history to suggest that it might suddenly disappear in favour of another colour. But its dominance is certainly no longer absolute. Grey’s rise represents what, at least for now, seems like a fundamental shift in fashion’s mood. One that favours understated confidence, quiet luxury, and effortless adaptability.
As designers push forward with climate-conscious production and consumers seek timeless yet fresh pieces, expect grey to hold its place well beyond this year. In other words, grey isn’t just a passing trend. Like many current trends, it signals a nascent wardrobe evolution.
