AI in Fashion: Tool or turning point?
Five ways of understanding the significance of the first fully AI-generated advert in Vogue Magazine
Image: Seraphine Vallora
When US Vogue’s August 2025 print edition hit news stands recently, all eyes were on its cover star, Anne Hathaway. But tucked away between its glossy pages was something more quietly radical: a Guess advert featuring an entirely artificial intelligence (AI) generated model. No photographers, stylists, makeup artists or human models, just an entirely digital simulation conjured by the London-based AI creative studio Seraphinne Vallora.
While the publication did label the ad as AI in a tiny footnote, readers flooded the magazine with criticism across social media platforms, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions. What seemed like a novelty, or a flirtation with futuristic tech, turned out to be a controversial episode for Vogue and Guess.
Beyond the controversy, this marks a pivotal moment in fashion’s evolution. Not just because it happened, but because it happened in Vogue, a publication long regarded as fashion’s global authority. But what does it all mean?
What denim trends tell us about fashion and society
Here are five ways of understanding the deeper implications of fashion’s first fully AI-generated ad.
Creativity is being mechanised
AI doesn’t invent; it samples, remixes and generates. The “models” featured in the ad (Vivienne and Anastasia) are visual syntheses built from data sets reflecting decades of fashion photography. The campaign offers a seductive image of the future, but it’s ultimately just the past, reprocessed through code.
The danger here isn’t just aesthetic sameness. It’s the slow erosion of fashion’s core, which is human creativity. Innovation has always come from visionaries breaking rules, drawing from lived experience and disrupting visual norms. AI can’t do that. It can only reproduce what already works.
The creative workforce is being displaced
Every fashion ad is usually a collaborative effort involving dozens of skilled professionals, many of whom are freelancers and emerging creatives from marginalised backgrounds. This ad required none of them. While some may insist that AI is just a tool and won’t replace workers, the replacement of an entire shoot with a series of prompts to produce an ad tells a different story. As this tech scales, jobs will definitely disappear, not just for the models, but for photographers, set designers, lighting technicians, hair stylists, makeup artists, retouchers and more. The fashion industry, already precarious for many, just got a little more so.
Image: Seraphinne Vallora
AI reinforces unrealistic beauty standards
The AI-generated models in the Guess ad are thin, poreless, and impossibly symmetrical. While the creators claim they don’t promote unattainable ideals, their visuals say otherwise. This isn’t a new critique. Fashion has long grappled with idealised imagery. But AI raises the stakes. These figures are not just retouched; they’re entirely unreal. And yet they’re being presented alongside real-world fashion products, blurring the line between inspiration and deception. We’re not just confronting a Photoshop problem any more; we’re confronting a post-human one.
Fashion as cultural commentary and record of history is at risk
Great fashion imagery doesn’t just look good; it says something. It captures spirit, subversion or social change. But AI-generated visuals can’t respond to the world in real time. They aren’t political. They aren’t personal. They don’t challenge norms because they don’t live in society.
If AI becomes the dominant tool for fashion advertising or editorial work, we risk losing that layer of commentary. The clothes may still be stylish, but the stories they tell risk growing emptier. Fashion may remain beautiful but beauty without context is just noise.
Algorithmic gatekeeping will worsen inequality
AI models are trained on existing data and existing biases. The fashion industry has only recently begun to correct its historic exclusion of black, brown, queer, trans, plus-size and disabled bodies, as well as its inherent ageism. But AI, if left unchecked, may quietly undo that progress.
When the gatekeepers are algorithms, and those algorithms are built on biased archives, diversity doesn’t evolve. It regresses. We stop seeing difference, because difference wasn’t in the training set. The result? An industry that looks less like the world we live in, and more like a Pinterest board from 2012.
The Vogue Guess ad is more than a curiosity; it’s a cultural signal. It tells us where the fashion industry could go if left to commercial and technological convenience. But it also gives us the chance to choose something different. AI can be a tool, but if we’re not careful, it will become the driver rather than the assistant. The difference lies in intention, in policy, and in how loudly we speak up for the human hands behind fashion’s most iconic images. So, at this moment in time, we must ask ourselves whether AI in fashion is merely a tool or a turning point?
