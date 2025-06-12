There is no tingling, though I don't have sensitive skin, and the product feels cooling — thanks to that cucumber extract — and I’m impressed by how soft and resurfaced my skin feels after the first use. Though recommended use is twice daily, I used it once a day, alternating between morning and nights because I’ve been guilty of over-exfoliating. Also, I live in a mild and ideal climate so I cannot complain of dryness or dehydration.
I am 43 years old, though, and my skin does need regular hydration. Besides, I am always happy to try a product that is going to help my skin absorb more from the products I apply, and this one is a great prep product as it resets and balances my skin before my serum and moisturiser.
After a week my skin was visibly more hydrated, brighter and definitely more plumped. It’s looking happier, which is making me happy. I’m using a little less moisturiser as a result and following it with sunscreen every morning — no exceptions.
Neostrata PHA Renewal Pads 55ml, R863 for 60 pads, neostrata.co.za
A hydrated skin makes for a happier face
Neostrata PHA renewal pads are the ideal preparation to ensure your moisturiser and serum do their job properly
Image: Supplied
It’s cold outside and we are all drinking less water. Dull skin tends to be synonymous with winter even though we’re piling on the moisturiser. Neostrata PHA renewal pads are here to remind us all that moisturiser is of no use unless your skin is properly prepped.
When skin is dull and dehydrated, it is also prone to redness and sensitivity. When skin is sensitive, we intuitively tend to avoid any form of exfoliation — a common mistake. It is true that grainy scrubs can be harsh and abrasive, especially on sensitive skin, but you need to buff off the accumulating dead skin cells that can clog or congest skin. Proper exfoliation also results in a more even-toned complexion. Rather than the old scrub, chemical exfoliants — usually in liquid form — are milder and more effective because they contain active acids.
Neostrata PHA Renewal Pads are 60 thin, single round cotton pads pre-soaked in 4% gluconolactone, a polyhydroxy acid (PHA) that gently exfoliates dull build-up on skin. They also contain green tea and cucumber extracts to soothe and hydrate stressed skin. Gentle enough to use twice daily after cleansing, the pads remain amply drenched over weeks, leaving enough of the product after each use (which I have been massaging into the back of my hands because I’ve noticed how completely dry, sad and neglected they have been looking lately).
The beauty all rounder
Image: Supplied
