Chanel Exclusive Creation Les Beiges Healthy Golden Glow Powder in Éclat Du Soir & Soleil Couchant and Rouge Coco Flash Colour in Sun Kiss.
From the ingenious mind of Cometes Collective makeup artist Valentina Li comes the embodiment of golden hour in Chanel’s 2025 Les Beiges collection. A product of the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio, the Golden Hour collection captures the glorious splendour of this fleeting moment with a colour palette of shimmering pinks, corals, oranges, and copper. Come for the iridescent hues and stay for the sun-drenched glow and dazzling textures over lids, cheeks, and lips.

Chanel Exclusive Creation Les Beiges Healthy Golden Glow Powder in Éclat Du Soir & Soleil Couchant, R1 505 each; Rouge Coco Flash Colour in Sun Kiss, R1 075

