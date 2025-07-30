From the ingenious mind of Cometes Collective makeup artist Valentina Li comes the embodiment of golden hour in Chanel’s 2025 Les Beiges collection. A product of the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio, the Golden Hour collection captures the glorious splendour of this fleeting moment with a colour palette of shimmering pinks, corals, oranges, and copper. Come for the iridescent hues and stay for the sun-drenched glow and dazzling textures over lids, cheeks, and lips.
Chanel Exclusive Creation Les Beiges Healthy Golden Glow Powder in Éclat Du Soir & Soleil Couchant, R1 505 each; Rouge Coco Flash Colour in Sun Kiss, R1 075
Fearful symmetry
Stroke of light
From cheeks to lids, it’s all about the glow
Image: Supplied
From the July edition of Wanted, 2025