What kind of impact has Big Little Store had on the communities you work with?
The impact has been both economic and emotional. We’ve been able to provide artisans with consistent income, increased visibility and business support. For example, the Julie Baby Punch Club, founded by Andel Olivier and run by a group of talented nannies, won a business training opportunity and a cash prize that allowed them to purchase laptops and grow their operation. For many of our artisans, Big Little Store has opened doors to financial independence and personal validation. Myrtle Edwards who made gifts for babies now has a HUGE portfolio of custom commissions. Check her out on Instagram.
Are there any exciting new products, events or collections in the works?
Yes. We are always exploring new ideas and collaborations that reflect our mission. While we can’t reveal too much just yet — but can name-drop two exciting collaborators, Sindiso Khumalo for something bold and Lucie D Moyencourt for us shell lovers — we are working on expanding our range with new seasonal collections and curated gift sets. We’re also planning workshops and storytelling events that connect customers more deeply with the artisans.
Celebrating local artisans
Big Little Store puts African designs on global stage
Image: Ulrich Knoblauch
Founded by Tammy Tinker and Klaudia Weixelbaumer in 2020, Big Little Store is a global e-commerce platform that champions African design products for kids. The brand offers several adorable items including crotchet patchwork jumpers, colourful punched cushions and matching pyjamas. We decided to get to know a bit more the founders and their “handmade treasures made with heart.”
What inspired you to start Big Little Store, and why did you choose to focus on children’s products?
Big Little Store was born out of a desire to create a platform that celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of local artisans, while offering unique, handcrafted products for children. We chose to focus on children’s items because we believe in nurturing creativity and individuality from an early age. We wanted to provide families with meaningful, quality pieces that inspire imagination and happiness — products that are not just functional but tell a story.
Three designers rewriting SA menswear
Image: Ulrich Knoblauch
Was there a specific moment or experience that sparked the idea?
The inspiration came from witnessing the extraordinary skill and passion of local artisans, mainly women, who were producing beautiful handcrafted items with limited exposure. Seeing their work and potential, we realised there was an opportunity to support and elevate them by creating a space where their talent could be shared with a broader audience. That vision sparked the beginning of Big Little Store.
How do you find and select the artisans and businesses you collaborate with?
We select our collaborators based on their craftsmanship, ethical practices and the story behind their work. Many partnerships begin through personal connections or community recommendations. A great example is Heartworks, whose exquisite needlepoint work originally inspired us to curate and support handmade products. We seek artisans who not only produce beautiful items but also share our values of authenticity, creativity and sustainability. Many makers find us.
Image: Ulrich Knoblauch
Image: Ulrich Knoblauch
