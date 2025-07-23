With its square black porcelain flacon clad in the signature Bloom floral print, Gucci Bloom Parfum is a second re-imagination of the original scent by master perfumer Alberto Morillas. Staying true to the signature white Bloom Accord comprising jasmine and tuberose that runs through the whole Gucci Bloom collection, this iteration comes with a gourmand, golden ambery twist. A delight to the senses, the scent profile opens up with a honeyed creaminess and spicy woodiness thanks to notes of coral jasmine,co-extracted tuberose, vanilla, and Peru balsam extract.
Gucci Bloom Parfum EDP 100ml, R3 395
Fearful symmetry
Bloom(ing) marvellous
This second reimagining of Gucci Bloom is lush, creamy, and undeniably luxurious
Image: Supplied
From the July edition of Wanted, 2025