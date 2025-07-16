LV Lovers Copper Edition by Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton has designed the fragrance bottle everyone wants — the limited edition Lovers flask, a collector’s item made of pure copper — in celebration of Lovers’ first anniversary. Created in collaboration with its men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams, and master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, the Lovers scent interpretation of the healing power of sunlight is now translated into the energising properties of copper. Inspired by the copper plates used in trunks and crafted in “the land of goldsmiths” near Florence, this is a true objet d’art cast in Louis Vuitton Les Parfums’ cylindrical flacon silhouette, crafted through the ancient practice of lost-wax casting.

