There are few places in SA that truly capture the luxurious atmosphere and artisanal design synonymous with global fashion capitals. While Sandton City’s Diamond Walk hosts the likes of Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Amiri, it’s more of a brisk, transactional experience, hardly the place to pause and appreciate the craftsmanship up close. That is, until now.
Luxury multi-brand retailer Apsley Group has unveiled its latest concept store, Avenue 2A, at Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg. The boutique joins a refined portfolio that includes Apsley House, 2A in Cape Town, and its Johannesburg counterpart.
Avenue 2A offers a meticulously curated selection of high-end fashion, accessories, and homeware from some of the world’s most coveted brands: Loewe, Alaïa, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Givenchy, Dior Men, Pucci, and Brunello Cucinelli. For those who value design in all its forms, the store also houses the exclusive Assouline collection, elegant coffee-table books that are as luxurious as the fashion surrounding them, alongside artisanal lifestyle products such as Mas du Roseau.
Image: Supplied
Fragrance and tea pairings at Labotessa
Image: Supplied
“We’re thrilled to welcome another of the Apsley Group’s stores to Hyde Park Corner. This store perfectly aligns with our commitment to offering shoppers a distinctive blend of style and luxury,” says Sheree McHaffie, marketing spokesperson for Hyde Park Corner. “Avenue 2A not only enhances the exclusive retail experience we’ve cultivated but also creates a destination for those who appreciate elegance and craftsmanship.”
And it’s not just the merchandise that evokes these values; the store itself is a testament to thoughtful design. Avenue 2A’s interior is sleek yet warm: clean white walls lend the space a light and airy feel, contrasted by industrial concrete columns and plinths crafted in varied shades of marble. In the main showroom, a dramatic black metal structure acts as a sculptural centrepiece, with its sharp geometry showcasing Alaïa’s fluid silhouettes like pieces in a gallery. Soft chairs, plush carpets and carefully stacked Assouline books complete the immersive luxury experience.
Image: Supplied
Beyond fashion, Avenue 2A also offers indulgence of a different kind. A winding staircase leads up to a tucked-away coffee shop and patisserie, where the aromas of expertly brewed coffee mingle with the scent of freshly baked pastries. The store has partnered with La Tarte, helmed by Jared Melamed, SA’s Pastry Chef of the Year for 2024, to deliver a delectable menu. Even those less interested in designer labels may find themselves drawn in by the decadent Ferrero Rocher chocolate tart.
Whether you’re in search of fashion, fine design or simply a luxurious escape, Avenue 2A invites you to linger, admire and indulge.
