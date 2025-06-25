If you’re still fixated on fresh, “just-out-the-shower” scents, it’s time for a fragrance overhaul. Traditional male-targeted scents with fresh, minty or green notes can come off as being one note, so go for warmer, heady scents that have a more nuanced scent profile and a mixture of contrasting notes, such as the roasted, woody-leathery scent of Boss Bottled Absolu with notes of incense, leather, patchouli, myrrh, cedarwood, and davana, or the wood-spicy profile of Safran Secret, with notes of saffron, blonde wood, and spices.
Style Notes
Heavy hitters
Curate an elevated grooming capsule with kit upgrades that really pack a punch
Image: Supplied
Ditch that: Basic 3-step routine moisturiser
Keep this: Triple-duty skincare
Just because you’re streamlining your skincare routine doesn’t mean you have to skimp on all those juicy benefits. Make sure your grooming capsule features skincare that works as hard as you do (maybe even harder), such as N°1 De Chanel’s Serum-In-Mist or The Grey’s 3-in-1 Daily Face Cream with its silky, lightweight formula packed with retinol, peptides, blue sea kale, and antioxidants to target signs of ageing, improve the skin barrier, and firm and hydrate skin.
Image: Supplied
Ditch that: One-note fragrance
Keep this: Nuanced signature scents
If you’re still fixated on fresh, “just-out-the-shower” scents, it’s time for a fragrance overhaul. Traditional male-targeted scents with fresh, minty or green notes can come off as being one note, so go for warmer, heady scents that have a more nuanced scent profile and a mixture of contrasting notes, such as the roasted, woody-leathery scent of Boss Bottled Absolu with notes of incense, leather, patchouli, myrrh, cedarwood, and davana, or the wood-spicy profile of Safran Secret, with notes of saffron, blonde wood, and spices.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Ditch that: “Just another” sunscreen
Keep this: Jack-of-all trades SPF
This is the step most men skip because it seems like one step too much, so make it worth the extra effort by replacing your simple SPF with a sunscreen that offers more than just sun protection. We’re talking multi-purpose, multi-beneficial, heavy-duty sun protection that offers hydration, antioxidants, and even a tint to even out skin tone. Now, doesn’t that sound like something exciting to slater on?
Image: Supplied
Ditch that: Petroleum jelly-based lip balm
Keep this: Hybrid lip balm
Whether you call it lip ice or chapstick, your lips are going to need way more than what that petroleum-based lip balm is offering. Say goodbye to lip balm that leaves lips feeling dry and swap it for one that packs the same punch as your skincare, such as The Ordinary’s lip balm packed with squalane and amino acids to intensely nourish dry lips. Pair with an overnight lip mask to take care of chapped lips while you sleep.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
From the June edition of Wanted, 2025