The Grey 3 in 1 Daily Face Cream 50ml, R1 870
Ditch that: Basic 3-step routine moisturiser

 Keep this: Triple-duty skincare

Just because you’re streamlining your skincare routine doesn’t mean you have to skimp on all those juicy benefits. Make sure your grooming capsule features skincare that works as hard as you do (maybe even harder), such as N°1 De Chanel’s Serum-In-Mist or The Grey’s 3-in-1 Daily Face Cream with its silky, lightweight formula packed with retinol, peptides, blue sea kale, and antioxidants to target signs of ageing, improve the skin barrier, and firm and hydrate skin.

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum-In-Mist 50ml, R1 785
Ditch that: One-note fragrance

Keep this: Nuanced signature scents

If you’re still fixated on fresh, “just-out-the-shower” scents, it’s time for a fragrance overhaul. Traditional male-targeted scents with fresh, minty or green notes can come off as being one note, so go for warmer, heady scents that have a more nuanced scent profile and a mixture of contrasting notes, such as the roasted, woody-leathery scent of Boss Bottled Absolu with notes of incense, leather, patchouli, myrrh, cedarwood, and davana, or the wood-spicy profile of Safran Secret, with notes of saffron, blonde wood, and spices.

Boss Bottled Absolu Parfum Intense For Men 100ml, R2 475
Maison Crivelli Safran Secret Extrait De Parfum 50ml, R5 190
Ditch that: “Just another” sunscreen

Keep this: Jack-of-all trades SPF

This is the step most men skip because it seems like one step too much, so make it worth the extra effort by replacing your simple SPF with a sunscreen that offers more than just sun protection. We’re talking multi-purpose, multi-beneficial, heavy-duty sun protection that offers hydration, antioxidants, and even a tint to even out skin tone. Now, doesn’t that sound like something exciting to slater on?

Salt & Stone Tinted Sunscreen Stick SPF50, R510
Ditch that: Petroleum jelly-based lip balm

Keep this: Hybrid lip balm

Whether you call it lip ice or chapstick, your lips are going to need way more than what that petroleum-based lip balm is offering. Say goodbye to lip balm that leaves lips feeling dry and swap it for one that packs the same punch as your skincare, such as The Ordinary’s lip balm packed with squalane and amino acids to intensely nourish dry lips. Pair with an overnight lip mask to take care of chapped lips while you sleep.

The Ordinary Squalane & Amino Acid Lip Balm 15ml, R220
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Vanilla, R490
From the June edition of Wanted, 2025

