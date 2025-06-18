Aaron wears:
Super Vision square sunglasses, R12 000, Louis Vuitton
Raw-silk jumpsuit, R18,000, Naked Ape
Flocked monogram denim hoodie, R75 000, Louis Vuitton
Jozi cruiser shoes, R5 500, Naked Ape
Josh wears:
Urban Camo scarf, POR, Naked Ape
Diamond, onyx and London blue topaz necklace, R825 000, Charles Greig
SLJ 2 piece, R17 500; Vilakazi sliders, R5 500, both Naked Ape
Gabriel wears:
Urban Camo hat, POR, Naked Ape
Attitude sunglasses, R11 400, Louis Vuitton
18kt yellow-gold and diamond necklace, R1 590 000, Charles Greig
Mandarin shirt, R8 500; raw-silk shacket, R9 000, both Naked Ape
Flocked monogram denim trousers, R43 000, Louis Vuitton
Vilakazi sliders, R5 500, Naked Ape
Cover Story June 2025
Starboy
South African designers are stealing the show and bringing the boy band back
Gabriel wears:
Cyclone utility coat, R10 500, The Bam Collective
Märta Mattsson butterfly brooch, POR, Tinsel Gallery
Tudor Pelagos FXD 42mm watch with black carbon-composite case on blue fabric strap, R76 000, Charles Greig
Lebo wears:
Cyclone shirt, R6 600, The Bam Collective
Cyclone trousers, R7 200, The Bam Collective
Märta Mattsson butterfly brooch, POR, Tinsel Gallery
Tudor Pelagos FXD 43mm Chronograph watch with black carbon-composite case and blue fabric strap, R103 700, Charles Greig
Multi-strand pearl necklace with diamond and white-gold clasp, R151 000;
multi-strand pearl necklace with rose-gold and diamond art deco clasp, R548 000, both Charles Greig
Earth Argyle track top, R2 499; Purity blazer, R15 472; Wing trousers, R7 791, all Rich Mnisi
Platform lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art
Top hat, R950, Reminiscene
Silk shirt with pussy bow, R31 000; striped jacquard shorts, R22 250, both Dolce & Gabbana
Monkstrap shoes, R20 000, Dolce & Gabbana
Mikael wears:
Custom Calcutta dinner shirt, R18 000; handmade velvet butterfly bow tie, R6 800; custom silk-velvet tuxedo, R125 000, all Row-G
Platform lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art
Aaron wears:
Sunglasses, R9 000, Ermenegildo Zegna
Custom Soyella shirt, R22 000; handmade tie, R6 000; custom double-breasted cashmere/wool suit, R92 000, all Row-G
Platform lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art
Josh wears:
Sunglasses, R7 520; scarf, R2 640, both Ermenegildo Zegna
Custom sea-island shirt, R14 000; handmade black wool/mohair tie, R6 000; custom houndstooth suit, R85 000, all Row-G
Chunky leather lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art
Gabriel wears:
Sunglasses, R10 200, Ermenegildo Zegna
Custom Soyella Duecento shirt, R16 500; handmade tie, R6 400; custom Donegal tweed suit, R78 000, all Row-G
Chunky leather lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art
Adrift pleated bolero, R2 200; Adrift pleated tunic, R3 800; Adrift circle trousers, R1 950, all Black Coffee
Socks, model’s own
Chunky lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art
Gabriel wears:
Disclosure printed shirt, R22 500, Viviers
Blouson jacket, R54 495, Giorgio Armani
Unstructured trapeze tailored jacket, R25 500; Disclosure Viviers printed pyjama trousers, R25 000, both Viviers
Josh wears:
Blue crystal foil cropped boxy shirt, R25 300, Viviers
Tie, R3 995, Giorgio Armani
Buttons on a Sunflower trapeze shorts, R24 000, Viviers
Aaron wears:
Buttons on a Sunflower cropped shirt, R25 300, Viviers
Trousers, R26 295, Giorgio Armani
Socks, stylist’s own
Platform lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art
Rectangular glasses, R12 380, Balmain
Turtleneck, stylist’s own
Millenia tennis necklace, R7 300; Gema necklace, R8 800, both Swarovski
Kiss-print pyjama shirt, R18 890, Balmain
Sunsum coat, POR, Wanda Lephoto
Lebo wears:
Vintage hat, stylist’s own
Bongani Mashange brooch, POR, Tinsel Gallery
Ikat-stripe coat-gown, POR, Good Earth
Paisley kimono, POR, Lukhanyo Mdingi
Striped Ajrakh piped pyjama shirt, POR; bracelets, POR; striped Ajrakh piped pyjama trousers, POR, all Good Earth
Gabriel wears:
Vintage hat, stylist’s own
Bongani Mashange brooch, POR, Tinsel Gallery
Ribbed turtleneck, R249, Zara
Paisley block-printed coat-gown, POR; silver cuffs, POR; paisley reversible wide-leg trousers, POR, all Good Earth
Headpiece, POR; Orion Legacy robotic shirt, POR; Orion Legacy denim trousers, POR, all Gert-Johan Coetzee
Fashion Director: Sharon Armstrong
Photographer: Aart Verrips/ Agent Emma Represents
Set Designer: Francois Ferreira/ Disco Creatives
Digital Assistant: Zwele Buthelezi
Hair: Saadique Ryklief/ Lampost
Makeup: Liz Van Der Merwe/ Red Hot Ops
Fashion Assistant: Jennifer Krug
Models: Aaron/ Kult Models Gabriel/ Kult Models Josh/ Boss Models Lebo Malope Mikael Dufresne
Lighting: Glow Hire
Stockists
Balmain 010 276 0290
Black Coffee blackcoffee.co.za
Charles Greig charlesgreig.co.za
Dolce & Gabbana dolcegabbana.com/en-za
Ermenegildo Zegna 011 326 7767
Europa Art europaart.co.za
Giorgio Armani 011 326 7853
Good Earth Louw@goodearth.IN
Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com
Lukhanyo Mdingi lukhanyomdingi.co.za
Naked Ape nakedapeofficial.com
Rich Mnisi shop.richmnisi.com
RowG row-g.com
Swarovski spilhaus.co.za
The Bam Collective thebamcollective.com
Tinsel Gallery tinselgallery.com
Viviers viviersstudio.com
Wanda Lephoto wandalephoto.com
Zara zara.com/za
From the June edition of Wanted, 2025