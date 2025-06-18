Image: Aart Verrips

Gabriel wears:

Cyclone utility coat, R10 500, The Bam Collective

Märta Mattsson butterfly brooch, POR, Tinsel Gallery

Tudor Pelagos FXD 42mm watch with black carbon-composite case on blue fabric strap, R76 000, Charles Greig

Lebo wears:

Cyclone shirt, R6 600, The Bam Collective

Cyclone trousers, R7 200, The Bam Collective

Märta Mattsson butterfly brooch, POR, Tinsel Gallery

Tudor Pelagos FXD 43mm Chronograph watch with black carbon-composite case and blue fabric strap, R103 700, Charles Greig

Image: Aart Verrips

Multi-strand pearl necklace with diamond and white-gold clasp, R151 000;

multi-strand pearl necklace with rose-gold and diamond art deco clasp, R548 000, both Charles Greig

Earth Argyle track top, R2 499; Purity blazer, R15 472; Wing trousers, R7 791, all Rich Mnisi

Platform lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art

Image: Aart Verrips

Top hat, R950, Reminiscene

Silk shirt with pussy bow, R31 000; striped jacquard shorts, R22 250, both Dolce & Gabbana

Monkstrap shoes, R20 000, Dolce & Gabbana

Image: Aart Verrips

Aaron wears:

Super Vision square sunglasses, R12 000, Louis Vuitton

Raw-silk jumpsuit, R18,000, Naked Ape

Flocked monogram denim hoodie, R75 000, Louis Vuitton

Jozi cruiser shoes, R5 500, Naked Ape

Josh wears:

Urban Camo scarf, POR, Naked Ape

Diamond, onyx and London blue topaz necklace, R825 000, Charles Greig

SLJ 2 piece, R17 500; Vilakazi sliders, R5 500, both Naked Ape

Gabriel wears:

Urban Camo hat, POR, Naked Ape

Attitude sunglasses, R11 400, Louis Vuitton

18kt yellow-gold and diamond necklace, R1 590 000, Charles Greig

Mandarin shirt, R8 500; raw-silk shacket, R9 000, both Naked Ape

Flocked monogram denim trousers, R43 000, Louis Vuitton

Vilakazi sliders, R5 500, Naked Ape

Image: Aart Verrips

Mikael wears:

Custom Calcutta dinner shirt, R18 000; handmade velvet butterfly bow tie, R6 800; custom silk-velvet tuxedo, R125 000, all Row-G

Platform lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art

Aaron wears:

Sunglasses, R9 000, Ermenegildo Zegna

Custom Soyella shirt, R22 000; handmade tie, R6 000; custom double-breasted cashmere/wool suit, R92 000, all Row-G

Platform lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art

Josh wears:

Sunglasses, R7 520; scarf, R2 640, both Ermenegildo Zegna

Custom sea-island shirt, R14 000; handmade black wool/mohair tie, R6 000; custom houndstooth suit, R85 000, all Row-G

Chunky leather lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art

Gabriel wears:

Sunglasses, R10 200, Ermenegildo Zegna

Custom Soyella Duecento shirt, R16 500; handmade tie, R6 400; custom Donegal tweed suit, R78 000, all Row-G

Chunky leather lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art

Image: Aart Verrips

Adrift pleated bolero, R2 200; Adrift pleated tunic, R3 800; Adrift circle trousers, R1 950, all Black Coffee

Socks, model’s own

Chunky lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art

Image: Aart Verrips

Gabriel wears:

Disclosure printed shirt, R22 500, Viviers

Blouson jacket, R54 495, Giorgio Armani

Unstructured trapeze tailored jacket, R25 500; Disclosure Viviers printed pyjama trousers, R25 000, both Viviers

Josh wears:

Blue crystal foil cropped boxy shirt, R25 300, Viviers

Tie, R3 995, Giorgio Armani

Buttons on a Sunflower trapeze shorts, R24 000, Viviers

Aaron wears:

Buttons on a Sunflower cropped shirt, R25 300, Viviers

Trousers, R26 295, Giorgio Armani

Socks, stylist’s own

Platform lace-up loafers, R5 790, Europa Art

Image: Aart Verrips

Rectangular glasses, R12 380, Balmain

Turtleneck, stylist’s own

Millenia tennis necklace, R7 300; Gema necklace, R8 800, both Swarovski

Kiss-print pyjama shirt, R18 890, Balmain

Sunsum coat, POR, Wanda Lephoto

Image: Aart Verrips

Lebo wears:

Vintage hat, stylist’s own

Bongani Mashange brooch, POR, Tinsel Gallery

Ikat-stripe coat-gown, POR, Good Earth

Paisley kimono, POR, Lukhanyo Mdingi

Striped Ajrakh piped pyjama shirt, POR; bracelets, POR; striped Ajrakh piped pyjama trousers, POR, all Good Earth  

Gabriel wears:

Vintage hat, stylist’s own

Bongani Mashange brooch, POR, Tinsel Gallery

Ribbed turtleneck, R249, Zara

Paisley block-printed coat-gown, POR; silver cuffs, POR; paisley reversible wide-leg trousers, POR, all Good Earth

Image: Aart Verrips

Headpiece, POR; Orion Legacy robotic shirt, POR; Orion Legacy denim trousers, POR, all Gert-Johan Coetzee

Fashion Director: Sharon Armstrong

Photographer: Aart Verrips/ Agent Emma Represents

Set Designer: Francois Ferreira/ Disco Creatives

Digital Assistant: Zwele Buthelezi

Hair: Saadique Ryklief/ Lampost

Makeup: Liz Van Der Merwe/ Red Hot Ops

Fashion Assistant: Jennifer Krug

Models: Aaron/ Kult Models Gabriel/ Kult Models Josh/ Boss Models Lebo Malope Mikael Dufresne

Lighting: Glow Hire

Stockists

Balmain 010 276 0290

Black Coffee blackcoffee.co.za

Charles Greig charlesgreig.co.za

Dolce & Gabbana dolcegabbana.com/en-za

Ermenegildo Zegna 011 326 7767

Europa Art europaart.co.za

Giorgio Armani 011 326 7853

Good Earth Louw@goodearth.IN

Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com

Lukhanyo Mdingi lukhanyomdingi.co.za

Naked Ape nakedapeofficial.com

Rich Mnisi shop.richmnisi.com

RowG row-g.com

Swarovski spilhaus.co.za

The Bam Collective thebamcollective.com

Tinsel Gallery tinselgallery.com

Viviers viviersstudio.com

Wanda Lephoto wandalephoto.com

Zara zara.com/za

From the June edition of Wanted, 2025

