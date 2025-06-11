Ridge Forrester by Joe Paine
Straight from SA shores, Ridge Forrester is a new enterprise by industrial designer Joe Paine, founder of the inventive and sophisticated Joe Paine Studio. Known for his sleek furniture and functional objects, Paine brings his background in industrial design to this venture, reimagining outdoor gear with a refined sensibility.
The brand offers handmade, design-led outdoor equipment that turns roughing it into a stylish experience. Case in point: the bright lemon-yellow and lime Messo prep table. Featuring a built-in burner and accessible storage, the compact table is a masterclass in functional design with flair. Ridge Forrester proves that, even in the wild, utility doesn’t have to mean boring.
joepaine.com
Style Notes
Of form and fashion
Whether as a result of performance, purpose, or just clever design, these five brands are making functional fashion look effortlessly cool
Image: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Rains
Rains is a Danish outerwear and lifestyle brand founded in 2012 by designer duo Philip Lotko and Daniel Brix Hesselager. The brand, which recently opened its first store in Glasgow, Scotland, is the epitome of modern-day functionality, offering a full range of waterproof outerwear, travel bags, and accessories designed for life on the move.
With its signature minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic and clean reinterpretation of classic rain gear, Rains has become a favourite among Europeans looking to dodge downpours without compromising on style. Practical design details — welded seams, built-in visors, underarm eyelets — underscore the brand’s commitment to comfort and performance with a streamlined silhouette. rains.com
A faux-fur winter ahead?
Ridge Forrester by Joe Paine
Straight from SA shores, Ridge Forrester is a new enterprise by industrial designer Joe Paine, founder of the inventive and sophisticated Joe Paine Studio. Known for his sleek furniture and functional objects, Paine brings his background in industrial design to this venture, reimagining outdoor gear with a refined sensibility.
The brand offers handmade, design-led outdoor equipment that turns roughing it into a stylish experience. Case in point: the bright lemon-yellow and lime Messo prep table. Featuring a built-in burner and accessible storage, the compact table is a masterclass in functional design with flair. Ridge Forrester proves that, even in the wild, utility doesn’t have to mean boring.
joepaine.com
Image: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty Images
Image: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images
Moncler
Italian luxury brand Moncler has become a case study in balancing technical performance with high-fashion credibility. Originally a down-jacket label, Moncler has expanded into vests, raincoats, footwear, leather goods, fragrance, and more — all designed with a sense of cinematic elegance.
Recently, the brand found its way onto the Met Gala red carpet, with Serena Williams donning an icy-blue duvet dress by Moncler x EE72 by Edward Enninful. While statement gowns aren’t its core focus, Moncler continues to blur the line between fashion and function through bold collaborations and runway theatrics. Its staying power lies in its ability to innovate without losing sight of its alpine roots.
moncler.com
ROA Hiking
ROA Hiking is an Italian outdoor footwear label born from a collaboration between retailer Slam Jam and technical footwear designer Maurizio Quaglia. Known for its minimalist design language and high-performance fabrication, the brand has become a go-to for hikers and hypebeasts alike with fans such as Drake and Malia Obama.
Using materials such as kudu skin, 3D-knit technology, and lightweight Vibram soles, ROA's pieces deliver both technical edge and fashion credibility. Collaborations with Loro Piana and Canadian designer Colin Meredith have further cemented their place in the functional fashion space, where rugged terrain meets runway cool.
roa-hiking.com
Image: Peter White / Getty Images
Image: Peter White / Getty Images
The North Face
A pioneer in outdoor performance wear since 1966, The North Face has evolved far beyond the trail. While still revered for its durable gear and reliable technologies, the brand has entered a new era of fashion-forward collaborations.
Most recently, The North Face teamed up with Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen for her Spring/Summer 2025 collection in Paris, blending Bahnsen’s delicate embroidery and light fabrics with TNF’s waterproof and windproof innovations. The result? A poetic, technically advanced collection that redefines what utility wear can look like on and off the runway.
thenorthface.co.za
You might also like....
Wandaful spirit
Grow with the flow
Is this the year of the ‘silver economy’ in luxury fashion?
From the June edition of Wanted, 2025