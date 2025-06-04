South African rugby player Pieter-Steph du Toit partnered with Cape Union Mart as the face of the K-Way Elements x Gerber & Co. collection.
Image: Supplied

It could be argued that, in some sense, all fashion is functional.

It may seem ridiculous at first, especially considering pieces like Willy Chavarria’s urine-stained, hole-ridden luxury underwear or Bravest Studios’ latest “rock shoe”. Yet even these eccentric designs serve a purpose: to make a statement, to provoke thought or to relay a message. What that message is, however, remains up for debate.

For brands like The North Face, Moncler or K-Way, whose brand identities are deeply rooted in utility, the rise in “functional fashion” and its offshoot, “gorpcore,” has been more than a trend; it’s a return to their roots. In SA, this movement has coincided with a renewed focus on sustainability and a growing interest in the local merino wool industry. The timing, it seems, is perfect.

A standout example is Cape Union Mart’s premium performance label, K-Way Elements, and its recent collaboration with Namaqualand-based merino wool producer Gerber & Co.

Is this the year of the ‘silver economy’ in luxury fashion?

Long ignored, older consumers may be one of few, narrowing pathways to growth
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

What began as a chance meeting between Cape Union Mart executive chair Philip Krawitz and Gerber & Co founder Stefan Gerber has evolved into a limited-edition winter capsule collection that fuses function, sustainability, and SA pride.

At the heart of the capsule is its hero piece: The Toughest Puffer. Designed with the outdoors in mind, this winter essential features K-Way’s signature high-performance fabrication, complete with moisture-wicking and odour-resistant properties. Instead of traditional down, the jacket is filled with locally sourced merino wool from Gerber & Co, offering exceptional warmth for chilly SA mornings while also supporting a more sustainable supply chain.

Springbok rugby player Pieter-Steph du Toit wears the Toughest Puffer.
Image: Supplied

But this collaboration is about more than just smart design — it’s a celebration of local craftsmanship.

“When we talk about local, we mean it at every step — from the hands that shear the wool to the hands that sew the final stitch,” says Susan Cherry, head of product at Cape Union Mart. Every item in the collection is made in SA, creating a circular production model that helps drive job creation and support rural economies.

“This collaboration is rooted in purpose,” adds Cape Union Mart CEO Mike Elliot. “It’s about honouring the people behind the product — the farmers, the makers, the communities — and showing what’s possible when local passion meets innovation. That’s the heart of everything we do.”

The locally sourced, produced and manufactured merino wool is used as a filler in the Toughest Puffer.
Image: Supplied

In an age where fashion often flirts with the absurd, this partnership reminds us that form and function aren’t mutually exclusive. When garments are made with intention, rooted in performance, purpose and pride, functionality becomes more than just a feature. It becomes the fashion.

Launched in April, the K-Way Elements x Gerber & Co limited collection is available at select Cape Union Mart stores and online at capeunionmart.co.za.

