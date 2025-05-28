Memo Cappadocia Eau de Parfum
Memo Cappadocia Eau de Parfum
Image: Supplied

Travel to Cappadocia, Türkiye with Memo Cappadocia, a creamy saffron scent inspired by Cappadocia’s “fairy chimneys”, the naturally-occurring pillars of soft rock shaped by volcanic eruptions. The area has become famous for the hot-air balloons that hover in its skies and its picturesque caves — this scent’s warm, floral woodiness is an ode to Türkiye’s magical landscape with notes of saffron, sandalwood, myrrh, Turkish rose absolute, jasmine, iris butter, and Madagascar vanilla.

Memo Cappadocia EDP 75ml, R6 020, arcstore.co.za

You might also like...

Brand to know: Leif

The Australian skincare brand Leif pays homage to native ingredients, essential oils, and flora
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

Restorative luxury

The Terre Paisible Medical Rejuvenation and Spa offers a holistic, sensory reset by way of metabolic and hormonal-enhancement treatments
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

A part of me

The Maison Francis Kurkdjian scent blends feminine and masculine elements into an ambery, floral fougère profile with a soft, powdery sweetness and ...
Fashion & Grooming
6 months ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X