Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense Purse Spray
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense Purse Spray
Image: Supplied

Trust Chanel to create a fragrance you’ll want take with you on your travels. Part accessory and part scent, this pint-sized, refillable purse spray houses the woody, amber notes of Coco Mademoiselle Intense — think vanilla absolute, tonka bean, patchouli, rose, jasmine, and citrus — in a jewellery-inspired case with a double strap featuring a string of pearls and golden chain. Wear it around your wrist or pop it into a handbag.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense Purse Spray 7ml, R 3 980

L’esprit Cambon

Chanel’s 31 Le Rouge L’Esprit Cambon collection draws on the maison’s colour heritage and Gabrielle Chanel’s love for lipstick
Fashion & Grooming
7 months ago

Wish upon a cométe

Playing with the idea of stardust, this exclusive Chanel fragrance is powdery and floral with notes of cherry blossom and musk
Fashion & Grooming
8 months ago

Tweed art

A visual feast of juicy pops of colour and detailed craftsman-ship, the latest Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d’Art Collection campaign reimagines the tweed ...
Fashion & Grooming
10 months ago
