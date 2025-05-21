Trust Chanel to create a fragrance you’ll want take with you on your travels. Part accessory and part scent, this pint-sized, refillable purse spray houses the woody, amber notes of Coco Mademoiselle Intense — think vanilla absolute, tonka bean, patchouli, rose, jasmine, and citrus — in a jewellery-inspired case with a double strap featuring a string of pearls and golden chain. Wear it around your wrist or pop it into a handbag.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense Purse Spray 7ml, R 3 980
Style Notes
Pocket-sized gem
Part accessory and part scent, this pint-sized, refillable purse spray houses the woody, amber notes of Coco Mademoiselle Intense
Image: Supplied
