Lanvin
Turkish Airlines: A seat in Turkish Airlines’ business class now comes with a luxurious amenity kit created in collaboration with Lanvin. The five-piece collection is housed in reusable bags inspired by old-school Lanvin styles. Enjoy limited-edition hand and body products, eye masks, socks, bamboo toothbrushes, and ear plugs made from recycled materials.

Air France: The airport lounges of Air France are about to become in-transit havens as the airline partners with master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian to create a signature home fragrance, AF001. Paying homage to the old Concorde flight route between Paris and New York, AF001’s delicate, comforting floral-musky scent will permeate Air France lounges (starting with Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport) with notes of musk, mimosa, jasmine, and rose.

