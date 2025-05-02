Now Chance Eau Splendide joins the fold, adding a new purple juice to the Chance palette — a shade synonymous with magic, rebellion, mystery, and nobility. “The original idea behind Chance was a state of mind that we interpreted in very different styles. Each Chance fragrance is unique, but they all express the same state of mind. There is no common composition, but something along the lines of a feeling and an emotion that each fragrance expresses — something very lively and very direct,” says the current Chanel in-house perfumer-creator, Olivier Polge.
Forget your usual promenade through Sandton City — the next time you’re in Africa’s richest square mile, stop by the Chanel pop-up experience to discover the newly launched Chance Eau Splendide. The pop-up, an immersive space created in collaboration with ARC, will be open in Sandton City’s main court until 6 May. With the elegant, clean lines synonymous with the French house, the pop-up space transports you into the world of Chanel Chance with pops of purple, neon disco lights, and the captivating Chance Eau Splendide scent permeating the air.
The Chance fragrance universe centres on Gabrielle Chanel’s belief that “chance favours those who know how to seize it”. It’s all about “a state of mind, a declaration of faith, and a roll of the dice that creates destiny in a game played over and again”.
Since 2003, when the first Chance fragrance was brought to life by Chanel’s in-house perfumer-creator Jacques Polge, the Chance fragrance universe has grown with the addition of three iterations, all of which explore different facets of good fortune — Chance Eau Fraîche, Chance Eau Tendre, and Chance Eau Vive.
Now Chance Eau Splendide joins the fold, adding a new purple juice to the Chance palette — a shade synonymous with magic, rebellion, mystery, and nobility. “The original idea behind Chance was a state of mind that we interpreted in very different styles. Each Chance fragrance is unique, but they all express the same state of mind. There is no common composition, but something along the lines of a feeling and an emotion that each fragrance expresses — something very lively and very direct,” says the current Chanel in-house perfumer-creator, Olivier Polge.
A fruity-floral scent, housed in the signature bottle that resembles a bowling ball in “life’s game of ninepins”, Chance Eau Splendide captures the essence of surprise and spontaneity with luminous notes of raspberry accord, rose, violet, rose geranium, cedar, white musk, and powdery iris.
In a play on the spirit of serendipity, expect the pop-up experience to include games of chance, personalised fragrance moments that celebrate the whole Chance fragrance family, masterclasses, beauty tips, and makeup touch-ups, as well as an immersive music booth where you can listen to the signature Chance playlist, including the official campaign theme A Little More by Belgian singer-songwriter and face of Chance Eau Splendide, Angèle.
