An apple a day keeps the wrinkles away in Origins’ Youthtopia duo, comprising a liquid peel and plumping cream powered by apple stem cells. Come for the delicate, green-herbaceous, apple scent and stay for Origins’ vegan and naturally derived formulas. The Refining Apple Peel smoothes skin texture, minimises pore-size appearance, and maintains moisture balance. Coupled with the Peptide Plumping Apple Cream, expect improvements in skin elasticity, barrier strength, and moisture.
Youthtopia Refining Apple Peel 100ml, R650; Youthtopia Peptide Plumping Apple Cream 50ml, R800
Style Notes
Bottled fountain of youth
Origins' Youthtopia duo smoothes skin texture maintaining moisture balance while improving skin elasticity and barrier strength
Image: Supplied
