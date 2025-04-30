Youthtopia duo
Image: Supplied

An apple a day keeps the wrinkles away in Origins’ Youthtopia duo, comprising a liquid peel and plumping cream powered by apple stem cells. Come for the delicate, green-herbaceous, apple scent and stay for Origins’ vegan and naturally derived formulas. The Refining Apple Peel smoothes skin texture, minimises pore-size appearance, and maintains moisture balance. Coupled with the Peptide Plumping Apple Cream, expect improvements in skin elasticity, barrier strength, and moisture.

Youthtopia Refining Apple Peel 100ml, R650; Youthtopia Peptide Plumping Apple Cream 50ml, R800

