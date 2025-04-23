N°1 De Chanel collection
N°1 De Chanel collection
Image: Supplied

We love a nifty skincare tool, so when we heard Chanel has added a new plumping cream and massage tool to its N°1 De Chanel collection, we were all ears. The Plumping Cream’s lightweight formula is packed with red-camellia extract and camellia ceramide to boost skin elasticity and barrier function. Paired with the smoothing serum, expect the same hardworking, age-defying formulas, now with the added benefit of a massage accessory to boost product efficacy.

N°1 De Chanel Red Camellia Cream
N°1 De Chanel Red Camellia Cream
Image: Supplied

N°1 De Chanel Red Camellia Cream, R2 430; N°1 De Chanel The Massage Accessory, R1 400

You might also like....

Overnight repair

Skincare that works while you sleep, to aid the skin’s nightly regeneration process — even if sleep quality is poor
Fashion & Grooming
5 months ago

Clarins’ iconic Double Serum returns with a next-gen, ninth iteration inspired by epigenetics

Change your skin’s future with Clarins’ new Double Serum Generation 9 designed to target lifestyle-induced signs of ageing
Fashion & Grooming
6 months ago

L’esprit Cambon

Chanel’s 31 Le Rouge L’Esprit Cambon collection draws on the maison’s colour heritage and Gabrielle Chanel’s love for lipstick
Fashion & Grooming
6 months ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X