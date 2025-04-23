We love a nifty skincare tool, so when we heard Chanel has added a new plumping cream and massage tool to its N°1 De Chanel collection, we were all ears. The Plumping Cream’s lightweight formula is packed with red-camellia extract and camellia ceramide to boost skin elasticity and barrier function. Paired with the smoothing serum, expect the same hardworking, age-defying formulas, now with the added benefit of a massage accessory to boost product efficacy.
Style Notes
A Chanel power couple
Chanel has added a new plumping cream and massage tool to its N°1 De Chanel collection
Image: Supplied
We love a nifty skincare tool, so when we heard Chanel has added a new plumping cream and massage tool to its N°1 De Chanel collection, we were all ears. The Plumping Cream’s lightweight formula is packed with red-camellia extract and camellia ceramide to boost skin elasticity and barrier function. Paired with the smoothing serum, expect the same hardworking, age-defying formulas, now with the added benefit of a massage accessory to boost product efficacy.
Image: Supplied
N°1 De Chanel Red Camellia Cream, R2 430; N°1 De Chanel The Massage Accessory, R1 400
You might also like....
Overnight repair
Clarins’ iconic Double Serum returns with a next-gen, ninth iteration inspired by epigenetics
L’esprit Cambon