With names like “Drunk Lovers” and “DGAF”, plus a scent that actually smells like cannabis, South Korea-based niche-fragrance brand Born To Stand Out is making rebellion look good. Founded by Jun Lim in 2022, the brand’s unapologetic visuals and thought-provoking language blend a minimalism inspired by Korean heritage with a bold, disruptive energy. Reimagining traditional porcelain drinking bottles of the Joseon era in its bottle design, Born To Stand Out’s unique scent profiles are the perfect addition to your fragrance wardrobe, such as this collaborative scent with Dutch fragrance house Fugazzi — an additive woody-vanilla scent with a smoky trail inspired by a secret rendezvous under the stars. Fugazzi x BornToStandOut EDP 50ml, R5 310, skins.co.za
Style Notes
Born to stand out
Fugazzi collaborates with South Korea-based niche-fragrance brand BornToStandOut for a unique scent profile
Image: Supplied
