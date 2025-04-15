The artists Robert Barry, Everett Glenn, Sara Leghissa, Currynew, Jonny Niesche, Gio Pastori, Walter Petrone, Yu Cai, and Inji Seo bring individual viewpoints and approaches with witty, emotional and beautiful interpretations. Blurring the lines between pop, fine art and fashion, the scarves of 90 x 90 are mini masterpieces.
Additionally, Gucci: The Art of Silk, a book created in collaboration with Assouline, traces the rich history and artistry behind Gucci’s silk scarves, solidifying their place in fashion’s cultural narrative. Curated by Jo-Ann Furniss and featuring contributions from renowned authors such as Jennifer Sliwka and Christopher Wallace, the book provides detailed stories spanning decades of Gucci’s silk creations. It will be distributed through Gucci.com, the Assouline website, Assouline bookstores, and select Gucci stores worldwide.
Gucci’s Art of Silk
The house’s latest project celebrates its heritage, artistic innovation and cultural legacy
Image: Steven Meisel
Gucci’s The Art of Silk campaign and project celebrates the house’s storied legacy in silk craftsmanship and forges new paths in artistic innovation. Marrying decades of history with contemporary creative expression, the initiative sees the evolution of Gucci’s silk scarves — from their inception in the 1950s to their current reinterpretation in fashion and art.
The tribute includes Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk, a new campaign featuring actress Julia Garner, oozing with the timeless elegance of silk in Gucci’s iconic Flora motif, and captured by photographer Steven Meisel.
There’s the 90x90 initiative, which invited nine international artists to reinterpret five selected themes rooted in Gucci’s historical archive — flora, fauna, nautical, equestrian and GG Monogram.
Image: Gucci
The artists Robert Barry, Everett Glenn, Sara Leghissa, Currynew, Jonny Niesche, Gio Pastori, Walter Petrone, Yu Cai, and Inji Seo bring individual viewpoints and approaches with witty, emotional and beautiful interpretations. Blurring the lines between pop, fine art and fashion, the scarves of 90 x 90 are mini masterpieces.
Additionally, Gucci: The Art of Silk, a book created in collaboration with Assouline, traces the rich history and artistry behind Gucci’s silk scarves, solidifying their place in fashion’s cultural narrative. Curated by Jo-Ann Furniss and featuring contributions from renowned authors such as Jennifer Sliwka and Christopher Wallace, the book provides detailed stories spanning decades of Gucci’s silk creations. It will be distributed through Gucci.com, the Assouline website, Assouline bookstores, and select Gucci stores worldwide.
You might also like....
Gucci Blondie reborn
Wearable art with a cause
Art and tradition meet in silk