Product Review
The beauty all rounder
Endocare Radiance C Ferulic Edafence Serum impressively protects the skin against oxidative damage and boosts cellular regeneration
Image: Supplied
Five years ago, my family left Johannesburg and relocated to a small, coastal village in the Eastern Cape, where we dramatically slowed down the pace of our lives. Upon arrival, there was a noticeable change in air quality. The clean air, thanks to the ocean. The night stars, which appeared to float just above the trees, almost within reach. The lingering dampness in the air that never quite dried out, even on the hottest days.
It is this very humidity that can be tough on cars, furniture and appliances. But it turned out to be perfect for my skin and hair.
During this time, I cut my skincare products down to a cleanser that contains a mild chemical exfoliant, coconut oil to moisturise and sometimes sunscreen, but not always. My skin was very happy, in every way. Within months, I had my late 20’s skin back (I’m almost 45). By comparison, my city skincare routine consisted of a pre-cleansing oil, cleanser, exfoliant (sometimes), serums (one for morning, one for evening), moisturiser and daily sunscreen. I considered this minimalist. Ha!
Two months ago, we moved back to the city. Luckily, with a lot of rain in Johannesburg, the air was not too dry. But it was different. I knew that in no time, my skin would return to its 44-year-old self. To delay the inevitable, I knew I needed an excellent treatment serum that was going to serve multiple purposes.
Usually, if I must choose, I will always choose a night serum over a morning one. I like something that will retexturise the skin while I sleep, stimulate cell turnover and encourage a rapid increase in collagen production so that I wake up with new, plumped, smooth skin. But I happened to try a day serum that was so impressive I immediately knew it would become a new staple for me.
Endocare Radiance C Ferulic Edafence Serum contains 5% vitamin C complex, 1% vitamin E and 0.5% ferulic acid together with powerful antioxidants L-asorbic acid and sodium ascorbyl phosphate that protect the skin against oxidative damage and boost cellular regeneration — especially for cells that produce collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid. The ferulic acid supports the efficacy of vitamin C.
The twist-lid of the bottle is cleverly designed to measure the recommended amount with each use. The texture of the serum is a thick liquid, not quite gel, that contains a slight fragrance that I have come to associate with ferulic acid (it is the same fragrance in Skin Ceuticals’ Ferulic C Serum). One pump is enough to spread around my entire face and neck. Although it may look like you need a little more, you do not. It spreads quite impressively.
I apply it to my face straight out of the shower on clean, slightly damp skin. The plumpness and the glow are almost immediate. I apply a moisturiser immediately after (still coconut oil), and the combination of these two products is a winner for me. My skin stays moisturised all day long, no evaporation of the good stuff.
It is important to note that with all skincare products, not every product will work for every skin. The thick texture might be too much if you have oily skin, although it is non-comedogenic so should not clog your pores. My skin is more on the dry side, so I love the thickness and richness of it.
Additional product information: contains fragrance. Hypoallergenic. Non-comedogenic. Oil-free. Silicon-free. Paraben-free.
Endocare Radiance C Ferulic Edafence Serum — R1,230 endocaresa.co.za
