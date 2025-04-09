Louis Vuitton Beaute Lipstick
Prepare for Louis Vuitton to take all your coins as the French house launches La Beauté Louis Vuitton, with British makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath at the helm as creative director. No stranger to the beauty space, the house designed luxurious powder compacts, brushes, and mirrors in the 1920s, alongside vanity cases such as Le Milano, designed for soprano Marthe Chenal, and a toiletry case made for Polish composer Ignacy Jan Paderewski.

Set to debut later this year, the much-anticipated collection will expand on LV’s legacy and vision rooted in the spirit of travel and creative excellence, coupled with McGrath’s expertise and creativity. louisvuitton.com

