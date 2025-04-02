GO PLAID OR GO HOME
Geek chic style for work and play in 5 ways
Lace up your oxfords but loosen your tie, 2025’s suiting keeps it cool and comfy
Image: Steve Tanchel / Red Hot Ops
5 tips on suiting up for the office
THE CLASSIC
Give the timeless blazer a preppy update by pairing it with tailored cream trousers and a crisp, blue button up. Go full Ivy League with a navy, double-breasted blazer as seen at Ralph Lauren.
Image: Ralph Lauren and Supplied
ALL TIE'D UP
This season calls for a little experimentation with the classic office wear accessory – embrace bold prints, interesting shapes and unexpected lengths courtesy of Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.
Image: Daniele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com and supplied
GO PLAID OR GO HOME
Plaid isn’t just reserved for stuffy, old professors or a cosy Autumn Instagram post, the print has permeated runways, from Louis Vuitton to White Mountaineering. Grab a plaid blazer, button-up or tie to update your workwear wardrobe.
Image: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com and supplied
SOFT AND SUBTLE
Opt for looser, softer silhouettes for the office. Taking cues from Sacai and Emporio Armani, look for key separates in breezy fabrics like linen and organic cotton with looser fits to beat the heat.
Image: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com and supplied
LEG IT
Take advantage of summer and grab a good pair of tailored shorts for a cooler and more casual look. Take cues from Amiri with knee-length or just above the knee cuts and pair with a golfer and loafers for a laidback office style.
Image: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com and supplied
Stockists:
Bash
Cellini
Europa Art
Farfetch
Fields
Giorgio Armani
Lacoste
Mytheresa
Picot & Moss
Prevatoir
Scotch & Soda
Superbalist
Woolworths
Zara
This feature was originally published in Sunday Times Lifestyle.
