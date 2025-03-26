Raffia has become one of the most sought-after materials in luxury fashion, celebrated for its natural texture and handmade appeal. It’s a material that has become a sign of understated elegance, in everything from Loewe’s leather-trimmed shoulder bags to Marni’s tropical micro totes.
But while raffia might be on the arms of luxury lovers across the globe, not many know its origins — or the story of the brand that’s putting it firmly on the map: Pok Pok Madagascar. Founded in 2012 by cousins Andrianina and Fitia Randri-amifidimanana, Pok Pok was born out of a desire to showcase Madagascar’s heritage and elevate raffia to the realm of high design.
The name Pok Pok is a reference to the physalis fruit, a small yellow berry that grows wild on the island. Says Fitia: “We wanted a name that felt tied to our country and its sunshine, something exotic and unique. It’s a reflection of everything we want to share with the world.” In Madagascar, raffia isn’t just a material — it’s deeply connected to the land, its people, and their stories.
Style Notes
Raffia goes haute
Pok Pok Madagascar is the brand behind the ravishing bags on the runway across the world
Image: Supplied
Nomadic state of mind
The Raphia farinifera palm grows in the country’s tropical regions and has been used for centuries in baskets, mats, and fishing nets. “Raffia is a living fibre. If we don’t harvest it, the tree actually dies. It’s part of a virtuous cycle where we can use the material while protecting the environment,” says Fitia.
What makes Pok Pok unique is its approach to raffia as more than just a functional material. The brand draws on Madagascar’s rich traditions, particularly the braiding techniques found in the hairstyles of women in its southern regions. These intricate styles, often associated with royalty, serve as inspiration for Pok Pok’s designs.
Image: Supplied
“The rounded braids you see in women’s hair in the south of Madagascar are directly mirrored in our bags,” says Fitia. “One boule [a rounded, sculptural element often used in their bags] can take anywhere from two to five hours to complete. The production of one of our bags typically takes up to nine days, depending on the complexity of the design and the skills involved in the weaving process. It’s done entirely by hand.”
Image: Supplied
The artisans, most of whom are women, work in a workshop in Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital, creating products that not only showcase their skills but also provide livelihoods.
Pok Pok’s latest capsule collection features fresh, on-trend colours such as mint green, soft pink, and amber rust. As the brand looks to the future, its founders are excited about expanding internationally, with South Africa among the markets they hope to enter. “We are proud to have built a network of about 40 distributors worldwide — South Africa has such a rich design scene, and we feel it’s the right time to introduce Pok Pok here,” says Fitia. @pokpokmadagascar
From the March edition of Wanted, 2025