A curated capsule wardrobe eliminates decision fatigue, making mornings just that little bit easier. Composed of timeless staples and well-loved basics, it cuts through the noise of fleeting trends, ensuring an effortlessly chic look every day.
While classics such as a crisp white shirt, straight-leg jeans, and an elegant trench coat form the foundation of a versatile closet, allowing endless outfit combinations, the key to mastering a capsule wardrobe is layering — mixing and matching pieces to create different styles or adapt to the changing seasons. To make the most of your wardrobe while keeping it minimal, focus on three crucial aspects: fit, functionality, and quality.
Choose tailored garments that align with your lifestyle and the season. Prioritising quality ensures longevity, allowing you to invest in pieces that stand the test of time. Paired with simple jewellery and a classic tote, a capsule wardrobe guarantees effortless style.
Style Notes
In the trenches
Never underestimate the power of quiet fashion and a carefully curated wardrobe
Image: Stein
Burberry double-breasted trench coat, R35 841, Farfetch
Humanity Miro jeans, R8 35O, Shop Label
Trenery slim belt, R899, Woolworths
Gucci Horsebit 1953 leather loafers, R14 494, Mytheresa
LV Beaubourg ankle boots, R 31 OOO, Louis Vuitton
Marlene Everyday bag, R83 OOO, Dolce & Gabbana
Celine Monochroms oval sunglasses, R 7 2OO, Picot & Moss
Compiled by Sharon Armstrong
Stockists:
Dolce & Gabbana dolcegabbana.com/en-za
Farfetch farfetch.com/za
Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com
Mytheresa mytheresa.com
Picot & Moss picotandmoss.co.za
Shop Label shop-label.com
Woolworths woolworths.co.za
