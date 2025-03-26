Stein Spring Summer 2025
Stein Spring Summer 2025
Image: Stein

A curated capsule wardrobe eliminates decision fatigue, making mornings just that little bit easier. Composed of timeless staples and well-loved basics, it cuts through the noise of fleeting trends, ensuring an effortlessly chic look every day.

While classics such as a crisp white shirt, straight-leg jeans, and an elegant trench coat form the foundation of a versatile closet, allowing endless outfit combinations, the key to mastering a capsule wardrobe is layering — mixing and matching pieces to create different styles or adapt to the changing seasons. To make the most of your wardrobe while keeping it minimal, focus on three crucial aspects: fit, functionality, and quality.

Choose tailored garments that align with your lifestyle and the season. Prioritising quality ensures longevity, allowing you to invest in pieces that stand the test of time. Paired with simple jewellery and a classic tote, a capsule wardrobe guarantees effortless style.

Burberry double-breasted trench coat, R35 841, Farfetch

Humanity Miro jeans, R8 35O, Shop Label

Trenery slim belt, R899, Woolworths

Gucci Horsebit 1953 leather loafers, R14 494, Mytheresa

LV Beaubourg ankle boots, R 31 OOO, Louis Vuitton

Marlene Everyday bag, R83 OOO, Dolce & Gabbana

Celine Monochroms oval sunglasses, R 7 2OO, Picot & Moss

 

Compiled by Sharon Armstrong

 

Stockists:

Dolce & Gabbana dolcegabbana.com/en-za

Farfetch farfetch.com/za

Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com

Mytheresa mytheresa.com

Picot & Moss picotandmoss.co.za

Shop Label shop-label.com

Woolworths woolworths.co.za

You might also like....

Get experimental

Florals, layering, and a nod to granny’s closet make the modern man
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago

Gucci Blondie reborn

A celebration of artisanal craftsmanship, the 1970s-inspired Gucci Blondie bag is the ultimate showpiece
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago

Room service

The mood this season is sexy with a touch of classic film noir
Fashion & Grooming
11 months ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X