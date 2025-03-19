Andile Dlamini
Image: Anke Loots

It often seems as though we only fully understand the nuances of an industry once we are in it, but fashion has never struck me as being the “superficial” or “frivolous” world it is often labelled. Wanda Lephoto, founder and designer of the eponymous brand, is a creative powerhouse whose work defies such assumptions. He first made his mark as a co-founder of The Sartists, a Joburg-based creative collective that redefined African identity through fashion and visual storytelling. A year later, Lephoto founded his namesake label.

The collective remains a clear influence in his collections as he reimagines luxury through storytelling, innovation, and authenticity. His work continues to evolve, bridging past and present, tradition and contemporary style. His Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, “Spirits”, is an ode to the human spirit and a celebration of the creative community he has cultivated over the years. Heavy linen coats, woven suits, and denim sets are crafted with precise tailoring, enriched with symbolic Zulu elements that honour cultural heritage.

The collection is brought to life by a diverse group of South African creatives and members of his family, with the campaign featuring fellow designers such as Lukhanyo Mdingi and Sindiso Khumalo, model Taylor Makhoba, and head of fashion design at Bash, David West — reinforcing the deeply personal and communal aspects of his work. In “Spirits”, Lephoto invites us to an encounter with the human spirit — its resilience, creativity, and ability to shine through community. wandalephoto.com

Taylor Makhoba
Image: Anke Loots

Taylor Makhoba New Generations coat, POR, Wanda Lephoto, stylist Wanda Lephoto

David West
Image: Anke Loots

David West “USO” flower coat, POR, Wanda Lephoto, stylist Oratile Moh

Andile Dlamini
Image: Anke Loots

Andile Dlamini Okigbo suit set, POR; Okigbo tie, POR,both Wanda Lephoto, stylists Masego Morgan & Oratile Moh

Keke Mahlelebe
Image: Anke Loots

Keke Mahlelebe Tiny plaid suit, POR, Wanda Lephoto, stylist Wanda Lephoto

Masego Morgan
Image: Anke Loots

Masego Morgan Generations shirt, POR, Wanda Lephoto, stylist Oratile Moh

Shannon Kobison
Image: Anke Loots

Shannon Kobison Cape Canary striped shirt, POR; Canary gingham trousers, POR, both Wanda Lephoto, stylist Wanda Lephoto

Batsi Magwere
Image: Anke Loots

Batsi Magwere Sunsum suit set, POR, Wanda Lephoto, stylist Wanda Lephoto, photographic assistant Shannon Kobison

Crystal Birch
Image: Anke Loots

Crystal Birch Willow cowboy hat, R2 15O, Crystal Birch; Zebra-print pyjama set, POR, Wanda Lephoto, stylist Oratile Moh

Oratile Moh
Image: Anke Loots

Oratile Moh Primary stripe pyjama shirt, POR; Warsaw trousers, POR, both Wanda Lephoto, stylists Lebogang Ramfate & Oratile Moh, hair Wanda Lephoto

Wanda Lephoto
Image: Anke Loots

Wanda Lephoto Coarse linen coat, POR, Wanda Lephoto

