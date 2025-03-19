The travel destination that makes you feel the most powerful?
Thailand — not only because of the warmth and kindness of the people but also because visiting the mosque gave me a grounded moment to reconnect with my spirituality.
One beauty investment everyone should make?
Laser hair removal is honestly the best thing I’ve ever done. Once you try it, you’ll know exactly what I mean.
When you want to feel powerful, you wear...
Tailored, structural pieces, whether it’s a dress, blazer, or top.
How do you use your influence to change the world?
As clichéd as it sounds, the phrase “Be the change you wish to see in the world” resonates deeply with me. I believe change works in a ripple effect: what we put out into the world ultimately comes back to us. Personally, I use my influence to create small but meaningful shifts in the industry by advocating intentionality and mindful design through experiences, helping people recognise that they are the architects of their own lives, shaping their well-being, creativity, and emotions. As both a professional designer and the designer of my own life, I strive to create spaces and experiences that enhance mental clarity, promote intentionality, and encourage authenticity. naiadecor.com
Kamo’s secret powers:
Style Notes
Game changer
Naia Decor founder and digital creator Kamo Mafokwane is shaping her world through mindful design, intentional influence, and powerhouse staples
Image: Supplied
What makes you feel most powerful when showing up in the world?
When I have God in my life and include Him in every decision I make. Through that, I am truly empowered when I can impact the lives of those around me, even in the smallest ways — whether it’s making someone laugh, offering a helping hand, being a good listener, showing up as a friend, or simply making people feel seen and heard. I especially love that I can do this through Naia and by crafting spaces and experiences that make people feel this way.
A fragrance that smells like power?
The new Hermès Barénia Eau de Parfum — it strikes the perfect balance between softness and strength. When I want something bolder, I reach for my Kilian Musk Oud.
Beauty power move when travelling?
My top products are lip balm or lip serum, a good eye cream, face mask, and SPF. These are essentials that not only help you feel put together but also make you look it.
Image: Supplied
The travel destination that makes you feel the most powerful?
Thailand — not only because of the warmth and kindness of the people but also because visiting the mosque gave me a grounded moment to reconnect with my spirituality.
One beauty investment everyone should make?
Laser hair removal is honestly the best thing I’ve ever done. Once you try it, you’ll know exactly what I mean.
When you want to feel powerful, you wear...
Tailored, structural pieces, whether it’s a dress, blazer, or top.
How do you use your influence to change the world?
As clichéd as it sounds, the phrase “Be the change you wish to see in the world” resonates deeply with me. I believe change works in a ripple effect: what we put out into the world ultimately comes back to us. Personally, I use my influence to create small but meaningful shifts in the industry by advocating intentionality and mindful design through experiences, helping people recognise that they are the architects of their own lives, shaping their well-being, creativity, and emotions. As both a professional designer and the designer of my own life, I strive to create spaces and experiences that enhance mental clarity, promote intentionality, and encourage authenticity. naiadecor.com
Kamo’s secret powers:
Beauty of Joseon Apricot Blossom Peeling Gel, POR, beautyofjoseon.com
Hermès Rouge Hermès Lip Care Balm, POR, hermes.com
Hermès Barénia Eau de Parfum 100ml, R3 105, hermes.com
La Mer The Eye Balm Intense 15ml, R4 800, woolworths.co.za
Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Body Serum-In-Mist 14Oml, R1 785, woolworths.co.za
You might also like....
A part of me
Overnight repair
L’esprit Cambon