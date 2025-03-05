LV Biker bag SS25 Collection 2025
LV Biker bag SS25 Collection 2025
Image: Supplied

The newly launched LV Biker bag reflects the brand’s focus on “soft power” and French fashion heritage. Unveiled with the Spring-Summer 2025 collection, it combines the resilience of biker jackets with elegance. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the bag merges structure and suppleness, incorporating advanced leather techniques and drawing inspiration from Louis Vuitton’s trunk-making history.

Image: Supplied

A defining feature of the LV Biker bag is its new pixel lambskin leather. The two-toned effect on its supple, grained texture was created by adding a surface-level layer of colour for more depth. Its foldable design nods to the versatility of classic bag models like the Speedy and Keepall. 

The LV Biker comes in three sizes and a variety of urban colours. The largest format, LV Biker MM, provides more space and is available in pixel noir and dark denim, while LV Biker PM is offered in pixel noir and pixel grège. The smallest model, LV Biker Nano, is also available in pixel noir and is the perfect daytime and night time companion. louisvuitton.com 

You might also like....

Gucci Blondie reborn

A celebration of artisanal craftsmanship, the 1970s-inspired Gucci Blondie bag is the ultimate showpiece
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

Pastel arm candy

This roundup of bags oozes with elegance and feminine charm
Fashion & Grooming
6 months ago

Five Capucines bags reimagined as pieces of art

One of our favourite Louis Vuitton Capucines bag is the emotionally charged 2020 work The Swimming Lesson by the Joburg-based Billie Zangewa
Fashion & Grooming
1 year ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X