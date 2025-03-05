A defining feature of the LV Biker bag is its new pixel lambskin leather. The two-toned effect on its supple, grained texture was created by adding a surface-level layer of colour for more depth. Its foldable design nods to the versatility of classic bag models like the Speedy and Keepall.
The LV Biker comes in three sizes and a variety of urban colours. The largest format, LV Biker MM, provides more space and is available in pixel noir and dark denim, while LV Biker PM is offered in pixel noir and pixel grège. The smallest model, LV Biker Nano, is also available in pixel noir and is the perfect daytime and night time companion. louisvuitton.com
Louis Vuitton unveils LV Biker bag
Through its new signature bag, Louis Vuitton continues to explore ‘soft power’ — a concept held dear by both French fashion and the maison
Image: Supplied
The newly launched LV Biker bag reflects the brand’s focus on “soft power” and French fashion heritage. Unveiled with the Spring-Summer 2025 collection, it combines the resilience of biker jackets with elegance. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the bag merges structure and suppleness, incorporating advanced leather techniques and drawing inspiration from Louis Vuitton’s trunk-making history.
A defining feature of the LV Biker bag is its new pixel lambskin leather. The two-toned effect on its supple, grained texture was created by adding a surface-level layer of colour for more depth. Its foldable design nods to the versatility of classic bag models like the Speedy and Keepall.
The LV Biker comes in three sizes and a variety of urban colours. The largest format, LV Biker MM, provides more space and is available in pixel noir and dark denim, while LV Biker PM is offered in pixel noir and pixel grège. The smallest model, LV Biker Nano, is also available in pixel noir and is the perfect daytime and night time companion. louisvuitton.com
You might also like....
Gucci Blondie reborn
Pastel arm candy
Five Capucines bags reimagined as pieces of art