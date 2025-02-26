Image: Supplied

What inspires your brand and creative process?

 

The experiences and visions that come to me in a meditative state. After meditating, I create a brief for the perfumer. From there, we go through a detailed back-and-forth until the fragrance fully captures the essence of the meditation experience.

Does Bibbi Parfum donate any proceeds to charities or sustainability initiatives?

Unfortunately, we’re not there yet, as we’ve only been on the market for 12 months. However, this is something I’m focusing on for 2O25. We’re already working on sustainability from our end, striving to minimise [our] environmental impact.

What is next for Bibbi Parfum?

We have several exciting things coming up, including a new fragrance launch. Bibbi Ghost of Tom EDP 1OOml, R5 92O, skins.co.za

