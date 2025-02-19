“What was so distinct and formative was knowing what I wanted to do — ensuring everything we did was as sustainable as possible … from the textiles to the dyes and the printing.” As she works on the upcoming autumn range, she gestures at her desk, covered in Copic markers and a sketch of an iris flower.
Asha : Eleven boasts bold, colourful prints, inspired by her travels, family, and nature and manifesting a sense of connection and whimsy. “It’s become a medium to communicate my perception of this world,” she says. “It embodies nature and colour and I always try to incorporate a sense of connectedness. I also love incorporating a little bit of bizarreness because I think the world is bizarre and it’s always nice to encourage people to open their mind and see things differently.”
Five years in, Asha: Eleven is flourishing. The brand ships worldwide and has expanded into two brick-and-mortar stores in Joburg and Cape Town. With a growing focus on natural dye processes, Kennaway’s approach to business remains rooted in collaboration, sustainability, and innovation. “We’re always looking for ways to improve and grow and do things better and, who knows? Just stay open and allow whatever is coming our way to flow through.” ashaeleven.com
Style Notes
Grow with the flow
Olivia Kennaway redefines connection and creativity through bold prints and considered design
Image: Edwin Maina
Whether you embrace the concept of energies and destiny or chalk it up to temperament and coincidence, Olivia Kennaway, founder of local fashion brand Asha : Eleven, radiates an undeniable joy and sense of purpose. Kennaway’s life seems to have unfolded like a beautifully crafted tapestry, each thread leading her to this moment.
Born in Kenya and now based in a small village just outside Cape Town, she credits her childhood with shaping her creativity, resourcefulness, and connection to nature. “I think there’s something magnificent about the African way of doing things — it’s the opposite of being spoon-fed,” she reflects. “In Kenya, there weren’t fashion boutiques or furniture stores, [so] when you wanted something, you had to make it.
There’s an incredible sense of craftsmanship … and understanding that you can have an idea and then engage with various craftsmen or -women; you can make anything happen. That has informed such a strong part of my identity in that it feels limitless.”
The Desigual crossover
From the age of eight, she attended a boarding school in the Great Rift Valley and spent her free time amid the forests, rivers, and mountains of Kenya, “exploring, building dens, and climbing mountains”.
These early experiences fostered a profound relationship with nature, one she now shares with her two young children. The designer and her husband often spend a few months of the year in Kenya or the Eastern Cape, building new memories that inspire her work. Founded in 2018, Asha : Eleven is more than a fashion label — it’s also an ode to Kennaway’s love of collaboration and sustainability, incorporating a wide variety of cultures, experiences, and aesthetics.
Image: Supplied
Offering womenswear, childrenswear, and accessories, the brand is rooted in two principles: connection and inspiration. Its name reflects these ideals, with Asha or AšA (Arabic for “life”) paired with the number 11, which symbolises enlightenment in numerology. Kennaway’s reverence for collaboration has resulted in a team of African creatives and ethical production partners. For Kennaway, building the brand began with a clear vision.
Image: Supplied
“What was so distinct and formative was knowing what I wanted to do — ensuring everything we did was as sustainable as possible … from the textiles to the dyes and the printing.” As she works on the upcoming autumn range, she gestures at her desk, covered in Copic markers and a sketch of an iris flower.
Asha : Eleven boasts bold, colourful prints, inspired by her travels, family, and nature and manifesting a sense of connection and whimsy. “It’s become a medium to communicate my perception of this world,” she says. “It embodies nature and colour and I always try to incorporate a sense of connectedness. I also love incorporating a little bit of bizarreness because I think the world is bizarre and it’s always nice to encourage people to open their mind and see things differently.”
Five years in, Asha: Eleven is flourishing. The brand ships worldwide and has expanded into two brick-and-mortar stores in Joburg and Cape Town. With a growing focus on natural dye processes, Kennaway’s approach to business remains rooted in collaboration, sustainability, and innovation. “We’re always looking for ways to improve and grow and do things better and, who knows? Just stay open and allow whatever is coming our way to flow through.” ashaeleven.com
You might also like....
Confections x Collections: A luxurious detour towards slow fashion
Most Wanted: Lukhanyo Mdingi Capsule
Art and tradition meet in silk
From the February edition of Wanted, 2025