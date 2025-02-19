Find your peace in the Outback with Australian skincare brand Leif, which pays homage to native ingredients, essential oils, and flora. Founded by graphic designers Jonnie Vigar and Brenan Liston, Leif merges form, function, and sustainability in its bottle design, reduced-waste packaging, and 1l refill pouches. The brand, an amenity partner at swish escapes in locations such as Byron Bay and Gadigal, has a range of display-worthy hand soaps, lotions, and body washes. skins.co.za
Style Notes
Brand to know: Leif
The Australian skincare brand Leif pays homage to native ingredients, essential oils, and flora
Image: Supplied
