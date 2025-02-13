Terre Paisible Medical Rejuvenation and Spa Archway
Image: Supplied

Escape to the newly launched Terre Paisible Medical Rejuvenation and Spa for some restorative luxury. Located in the Franschhoek Valley and designed by Tristan du Plessis Studio, Terre Paisible (“Peaceful Land”) offers a holistic, sensory reset by way of metabolic and hormonal-enhancement treatments.

Tucked away on the tranquil grounds of a boutique wine and olive-oil farm, the spa’s breathtaking surroundings are only surpassed by the state-of-the-art customisable treatment programmes and equipment.

With a team of medical professionals and therapists at your disposal, expect the ultimate wellness escape with treatments such as non-surgical skin lifting and tightening, Ultherapy, Emerald Laser advanced fat-loss treatment, micro-needling, and DNA analysis.

terrepaisiblemedicalspa.com

