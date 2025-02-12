If there’s one resolution to make this year, it’s to fly Turkish Airlines and experience its new amenity collection for business-class travellers, in collaboration with Lanvin.
Merging craftsmanship and sustainable luxury, the reusable bags come in brown, black, tan, and cream colourways, with limitededition Lanvin hand and body products and a wallet-style bag for shorter flights. Eye masks are made from recycled materials, the toothbrushes are bamboo, and ear plugs are packaged in paper.
turkishairlines. com
Style Notes
A class above
Experience Turkish Airlines’ new amenity collection for business-class travellers, in collaboration with Lanvin
Image: Supplied
