It’s late January 2025, and we hope you have entered gently into the new year. For our first podcast of the year, we bring you Wanted Beauty, with our Beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi and Mathahle Stofile, our beauty contributor. This episode was recorded in early December 2024, as we officially entered summer and brings you all the seasonal product recommendations and ingenuous hacks you need for the best summer skin. As always, the chat is as entertaining as it is informative.
Please look out for our first print issue next Friday, February 7, all about renewal, rebirth and all things new. With this issue we present a refreshed Wanted, with some editorial and design tweaks to go with the sense of newness.
Remember to log onto wantedonline.co.za daily and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and X @wantedonlinesa. This podcast is available on Spotify, Apple and Iono. Enjoy.
Wanted Podcast
Your summer skin decoded
We bring you all the seasonal product recommendations and ingenuous hacks for the best summer skin
This podcast is available on Spotify, Apple and Iono. Enjoy.