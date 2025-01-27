Stina Seger, founder of fragrance brand Bibbi
The gift of creation
Four founders of luxury niche brands tell of their journey to success
Image: Supplied
As the well-known art critic John Berger once said, “All creation is in the art of seeing” — something that Philip Hillege, co-founder of Skins Cosmetics, and his friend, Michiel Poelman, experienced on their travels when they realised that their native country of the Netherlands lacked unique brands. This inspired them to create a home for niche luxury brands.
Founded in 2000, Skins first opened its doors in Amsterdam, starting off with just seven brands in its portfolio. In 2017, the first boutique store outside Europe was opened in South Africa, in Sandton City. This store was renovated and expanded in 2022, making it the largest Skins boutique in the world.
Today, Skins’ portfolio spans over 70 brands in 20 boutiques globally, with six locations in South Africa — the V&A Waterfront, Menlyn Park, Gateway, Hyde Park, Mall of Africa, and Sandton City. At the recent Skins “Meet the Creators” event held in Joburg, we chatted with four brand founders — Steyn Grobler of Aqualis, Bram Niessink of Fugazzi, Gregor Jaspers of The Grey, and Stina Seger of Bibbi Parfum — about the gift of creation, the Skins universe, and what’s next in 2025.
Bram Niessink, founder of fragrance brand Fugazzi
What inspired you to start your brand?
I’ve always been fascinated by the ancient art of perfumery, particularly how Cleopatra used fragrances to captivate and influence. This, combined with a desire to challenge the status quo in a somewhat homogenised beauty industry, led me to create Fugazzi — a brand that values boldness, creativity, and authenticity.
Please take us through your creative process.
It starts with inspiration — whether it’s a story, an ingredient, or an emotion. I then work with master perfumers to translate that vision into a fragrance, ensuring each creation is multi-dimensional and long-lasting. Every detail, from the notes to the packaging, is crafted to tell a cohesive story. Why did you feel Skins was the perfect home for your brand? Skins and Fugazzi share the same philosophy: celebrating uniqueness. Skins’ discerning clientele and its ability to spotlight niche luxury brands have given Fugazzi a platform to thrive and reach those who truly appreciate craftsmanship and innovation.
Gregor Jaspers, founder of men’s skincare brand The Grey
What sets Skins apart from other luxury beauty retail destinations? For me, it’s the brand curation. It makes bold choices with new, upcoming or unknown brands that are on the verge of breaking through, mixed with the best selection of niche skincare and perfumery and, of course, the product knowledge of the sales team is enormous!
What inspired you to start your brand?
I was missing a men’s skincare brand that could compete with all the amazing female-oriented skincare brands on the market. At the time I started developing The Grey, there was absolutely nothing available for men who were seeking quality, great formulation, and a proper range — it was all about grooming and never about skincare or skin improvement.
What is next for you in 2025?
We are launching an amazing prebiotic toothpaste based on the science that oral care/health is the gatekeeper to your overall heath, and a super-active vitamin-C serum that I have been developing for quite some time now and finally have the perfect formulation. Even more exciting, we hope to launch our first perfume in 2025.
Steyn Grobler, founder of fragrance brand Aqualis
Why did you feel Skins was the perfect home for your brand?
We only work with the most exclusive retailers in each territory, so Skins was the obvious choice for Aqualis. It has cultivated a unique appreciation for Aqualis among staff, particularly as we are the only brand in store with a South African native as the founder. There has also been substantial investment in awareness of Aqualis across events and through media engagement.
What sets Skins apart from other luxury beauty retail destinations?
The curation of all the best brands in the world sold exclusively at Skins, complemented by knowledgeable brand ambassadors who can guide clients to find their special something.
What’s next for you in 2025?
We have received investment, so we have a huge expansion plan in place: after two and a half years of conceptualisation we are launching the collection’s 100ml bottles. It was a collaboration with architect Coetzee Steyn, creating a unique sculptural flacon inspired by design codes found in nature. The end product is iconic and will become synonymous with Aqualis. We will be launching in North America this year, starting in Canada. Aqualis will be the only fragrance brand available at [department-store chain] Hudson’s Bay in The Room, which is its ultra-exclusive personal shopping floor. What I am most excited about is that we have been offered a personalised space in Harrods’ Salon de Parfums.
Stina Seger, founder of fragrance brand Bibbi
Please take us through your creative process.
My fragrances are inspired by experiences and visions that come to me in a meditative state. These moments start the creative process, as I translate them into scents. After meditation, I create a brief for the perfumer, outlining the notes and elements I envision. From there, we go through a detailed back-and-forth until the fragrance fully captures the essence of the meditation experience.
Why did you feel Skins was the perfect home for your brand?
Skins is a vital brand-building partner for niche brands such as ours. It plays a key role in helping us establish and grow in its market, with a team that are highly knowledgeable and deeply committed to niche beauty. Partnering with Skins gives a brand a strong start and serves as a mark of quality, as it is exceptionally selective about whom it collaborates with. Moreover, the energy, positivity, and dedication of Skins’ founder trickles down to the entire team. It’s a pleasure working with them.
How does Skins help foster creativity and innovation?
As a true brand builder, it provides invaluable support with PR, arranges expertly coordinated events, and ensures products reach the right hands. It also shares its in-depth market knowledge, which helps us as brands to tailor and adapt to the market in the best possible way.
