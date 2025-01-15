Nothing elevates an outfit more than accessories — a concept understood by many designers on the runway this season. Men’s jewellery is no longer just a single timepiece. Now, layering is key. Make a statement with mixed metal chains or stacked cuffs, courtesy of Balmain, or take your cue from Wales Bonner with a bold, beaded choker. Antique and floral elements add some playfulness to an otherwise serious button-up or blazer, so take inspiration from Marine Serre’s vintage necklace and earring pairing or Kim Shui’s sculptural floral piece. The look is gender-bending, expressive, and fun — it’s time to play.
Runway Trend
Get experimental
Florals, layering, and a nod to granny’s closet make the modern man
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
From the 2024 / 25 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.