Balmain
Balmain
Image: Supplied

Nothing elevates an outfit more than accessories — a concept understood by many designers on the runway this season. Men’s jewellery is no longer just a single timepiece. Now, layering is key. Make a statement with mixed metal chains or stacked cuffs, courtesy of Balmain, or take your cue from Wales Bonner with a bold, beaded choker. Antique and floral elements add some playfulness to an otherwise serious button-up or blazer, so take inspiration from Marine Serre’s vintage necklace and earring pairing or Kim Shui’s sculptural floral piece. The look is gender-bending, expressive, and fun — it’s time to play.

Wales Bonner
Wales Bonner
Image: Supplied
Kim Shui
Kim Shui
Image: Supplied

From the 2024 / 25 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.

© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
