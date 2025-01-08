Giorgio Armani Prive
Image: Supplied

Oversized, layered, stacked or asymmetrical, the accessories seen gracing runways this season speak to a “more-is-more” approach that embraces individualism and updated classics. Chunky and asymmetrical styling at Gucci and Giorgio Armani adds an elegant yet eccentric touch to an otherwise simple outfit, whereas the bold chains and mixed proportions seen at Acne Studios, Roberto Cavalli, and Louis Vuitton make a bigger statement. Whether you keep it cool with long, layered chains or ramp up the drama with chunky jewels, it’s time to let the maximalist out.

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

