Oversized, layered, stacked or asymmetrical, the accessories seen gracing runways this season speak to a “more-is-more” approach that embraces individualism and updated classics. Chunky and asymmetrical styling at Gucci and Giorgio Armani adds an elegant yet eccentric touch to an otherwise simple outfit, whereas the bold chains and mixed proportions seen at Acne Studios, Roberto Cavalli, and Louis Vuitton make a bigger statement. Whether you keep it cool with long, layered chains or ramp up the drama with chunky jewels, it’s time to let the maximalist out.
Runway Trend
To the max (imalist)
If minimalism leaves you feeling a bit bare, don’t despair: it’s all about extravagance this season
Image: Supplied
Oversized, layered, stacked or asymmetrical, the accessories seen gracing runways this season speak to a “more-is-more” approach that embraces individualism and updated classics. Chunky and asymmetrical styling at Gucci and Giorgio Armani adds an elegant yet eccentric touch to an otherwise simple outfit, whereas the bold chains and mixed proportions seen at Acne Studios, Roberto Cavalli, and Louis Vuitton make a bigger statement. Whether you keep it cool with long, layered chains or ramp up the drama with chunky jewels, it’s time to let the maximalist out.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
You might also like....
Confections x Collections: A luxurious detour towards slow fashion
The Desigual crossover
Give Her A Crown designers bring collections home after NY debut
From the 2024 / 25 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.