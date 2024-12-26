The Lotte (Accra, Ghana)
In the vibrant city of Accra, Ghana, The Lotte is a luxury curated concept store that brings together a carefully selected collection of high-end fashion and lifestyle products from Africa and its diaspora. Beyond retail, The Lotte is a destination and centre for artistic expression in fashion, art, and sustainable design. Guests can browse and shop the curated merchandise and immerse themselves in multifaceted experiences. Through pop-ups, installations and unique events, Lotte acts as a dynamic platform for creativity and engagement in the heart of Accra.
Location: 33 C Josif Broz Tito Avenue, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana
The Manor (Johannesburg, SA)
Part-concept store, part-exhibition space at Johannesburg’s 44 Stanley, The Manor is a space for African creatives. Here, individuality and storytelling are celebrated through various art forms and mediums, from fashion and design to photography and film. This multidisciplinary approach allows creatives and visitors alike to express themselves and their diversity. Through various experiential collaborations and events, The Manor showcases Africa's rich cultural heritage and gives a platform to amplify the many voices that have shaped it.
Location: 44 Stanley Ave, Braamfontein Werf, Johannesburg, SA
The Rise of Concept Stores: Exploring Africa's Creative Revolution
From Lagos to Cape Town concept stores are shaping the future of retail on the continent
Image: Courtesy of The Manor
Africa has long been a powerhouse of creativity and culture. A new wave of concept stores is redefining the retail experience as creative hubs, community spaces, and platforms for showcasing the continent's rich heritage and artistic expression.
From streetwear and skate culture to high-end fashion and sustainable design, these stores offer a unique blend of products and experiences. Starting in Lagos and ending in Cape Town, we’re exploring some of the most exciting local and global concept stores shaping the future of retail on the African continent.
Wafflesncream (Lagos, Nigeria)
This is Nigeria’s first skateboarding and apparel brand and the first concrete skate park and hub for skate culture in the West African region. Born from the flagship store in Lagos, the brand has dedicated itself to supporting, uplifting, and energising the local skate scene over the past eight years. Their unique approach involves incorporating historical elements of Nigeria into their work, and the retail offering is characterised by an aesthetic mix of skate headwear, hardware and clothing. More than just a place to skate, Wafflesncream is a hub of creativity, friendship, and shared experiences.
Location: Trocadero Square Unit 5 The Rock Drive, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria
The Gift Gallery: an immersive celebration of African lifestyle brands
Image: Supplied
Shelflife (Cape Town, SA)
Heralded as SA’s leading sneaker and streetwear store, Shelflife first opened its flagship store in Cape Town in 2006. It holds the highest tier of sneaker accounts in Africa, and has a growing in-house apparel line strengthened by collaborations with various cult brands. Staying true to their graffiti and street art roots, Shelflife also owns the rights to Montana Colours spray paint imported from Barcelona, and is the official Montana paint stockist for SA. Now, nearly 20 years later, even as the brand has expanded its brick-and-mortar locations, the Cape Town store remains the jewel in the crown. Having moved into premium homeware, the store also boasts a gallery and community gathering space, a sneaker wall comprising collaborative and heritage pieces and the newly launched Shelflife Café.
Location: Shop 5, The Barracks, 50 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000
Image: Supplied
CHIMI (Cape Town, SA)
With locations in Stockholm and Paris, Swedish eyewear brand CHIMI recently opened their first flagship store in Africa, in Cape Town’s city centre. Housed in Cape Town’s creative hub, CHIMI’s goal is to redefine the typical retail experience. CHIMI's philosophy revolves around capturing the essence of contemporary active lifestyles, and the flagship store in Shortmarket Street echoes this vision, with every item in the store meticulously selected to reflect CHIMI's distinctive character. As a space where products are part of a narrative, the store transcends the transactional nature of shopping and welcomes a spirit of collaboration and a meeting of creative minds.
Location: 69 Shortmarket Street, Cape Town, SA
