Lifestyle Style Village Package — R600 per head. This ticket grants access to both the thrilling horse races and the vibrant After Party. Guests can explore a variety of bars, wine stands, and gourmet food options, alongside unique exhibits including a stunning display of vehicles from the Franschhoek Motor Museum. Parking is conveniently located in-field, with entry and drop-off available via Wetton Road.
Lifestyle Stud Club Package —R1,800 per head. This premium hospitality experience features an exclusive marquee overlooking, and alongside, the track. Guests are with luxurious amenities including private bars, totes and cocktail lounges. The ticket also includes selected Anthonij Rupert Wines, beer, further refreshments, plus a delicious lunch. Parking is conveniently located in-field, with entry and drop-off available via Wetton Road. Stud Club guests also get access to the Style Lounge Village and After Party.
The 2025 L’Ormarins King’s Plate is a day to experience refined hospitality, excitement and glamorous, chic fashion.
Tickets are live and available to purchase here.
Cartier to sponsor best dressed at L’Ormarins King’s Plate 2025
The horse racing event is a day to experience refined hospitality and glamorous, chic fashion
Image: Supplied
The 2025 L’Ormarins King’s Plate (LKP), taking place on January 4 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racetrack, is celebrated for its distinguished horse racing and elegant ambiance.
Recognised as one of the most anticipated social events of the Cape summer season, LKP marks the first Gr 1 feature race of the new year. It’s named after the original silver plate awarded by Queen Victoria to the winner of the race’s inaugural running in 1861. The event upholds a rich tradition.
Part of the tradition is the Best Dressed competition: Best Dressed Woman, Best Dressed Man and Best Hat.
The art of Cartier
This year, the competition is sponsored by Cartier, and a beautiful Cartier Juste Un Cloud bracelet is the prize in all categories, while Best Dressed Woman and Best Hat receive further Cartier items like scarves and handbags; and the Best Dressed Man is awarded Cartier cufflinks and a covetable Santos de Cartier ballpoint pen.
Guests also stand to win cash prizes (R20,000) in the Moments and Writers competitions. These awards are open to all amateur photographers and writers who capture the essence of the day.
This opportunity encourages all patrons to feel part of the L’Ormarins King’s Plate experience, whether they’re watching from the side of the track in the Lifestyle Stud Club, or experiencing race day in the Lifestyle Style Village.
Each hospitality offering is designed to offer guests a unique experience and tickets can be purchased as following:
Image: Supplied
Lifestyle Style Village Package — R600 per head. This ticket grants access to both the thrilling horse races and the vibrant After Party. Guests can explore a variety of bars, wine stands, and gourmet food options, alongside unique exhibits including a stunning display of vehicles from the Franschhoek Motor Museum. Parking is conveniently located in-field, with entry and drop-off available via Wetton Road.
Lifestyle Stud Club Package —R1,800 per head. This premium hospitality experience features an exclusive marquee overlooking, and alongside, the track. Guests are with luxurious amenities including private bars, totes and cocktail lounges. The ticket also includes selected Anthonij Rupert Wines, beer, further refreshments, plus a delicious lunch. Parking is conveniently located in-field, with entry and drop-off available via Wetton Road. Stud Club guests also get access to the Style Lounge Village and After Party.
The 2025 L’Ormarins King’s Plate is a day to experience refined hospitality, excitement and glamorous, chic fashion.
Tickets are live and available to purchase here.
You might also like....
The steady transition from luxury to lifestyle
The Wanted gift guide — it’s masterful
Back in business