“Japan,” the designer replied without hesitation. “I'm just fascinated by the culture, but specifically, their contribution to art, design and technology, so I'd love to go and experience that culture. Probably in Tokyo.”
In doing my own research on the designer, I recalled the mention of Yohji Yamamoto, a Japanese fashion designer, who had been an inspiration to him. “I think when I was a student, studying the history of fashion and identifying my heroes in fashion, it would have been Yohji Yamamoto and Martin Margiela,” Radloff replied, referencing his own research while studying at Lisof School of Fashion. “Those were two very strong ones for me but since living a life and starting my brand, I'd say now I'm more excited by the designers around me. The other independent South African designers, they are my biggest source of inspiration, because I understand how much they have to go through just to put out their work. So, when I do see their work, it's very inspiring, it's very moving, because they went through so much to make it happen.”
Migs Lombard, one of the models who participated in the shoot, asked: “Did or do you have a specific muse, or do you take inspiration from everything in life?”
Stepping into the apartment of Luke Radloff, the creative director and designer of UNI FORM by Luke Radloff, is like walking into a sanctuary. Muted, earthy tones are offset by lush plants that line the balcony, and natural light floods the living room from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Radloff’s aesthetic sensibilities are echoed in the low, plush couches and curved wooden chairs. A copy of Margiela. The Hermès Years is tucked away on a shelf, a token he picked up in Paris.
The room seems to mirror his calm, perceptive energy as we sit down for the interview, characteristics he nurtured as a shy young boy growing up in East London. Now a successful artist and entrepreneur, Radloff’s brand UNI FORM encompasses a variety of ethically made, modular pieces inspired by his lifelong love of architecture, art, design and film. We decided to explore the man behind the brand through the lens of the creatives who worked on his latest shoot, entitled “The Effort of Being”.
Alexandra Botha, the makeup artist who collaborated with the team on the shoot, posed the first question: “If money was no object, what would be the first country on your bucket list that you would want to travel to?”
“I think all the women in my life,” Radloff said assuredly. “I'm very drawn to [their] feminine energy. I think women are very inspiring. Starting with my mother, she would have been the first woman that I knew, up until all my girlfriends and the women in my life today ... those are probably my biggest muses and inspirations for me. Not just women, but also anyone who can channel that feminine energy.”
Radloff’s mother played a large part in his evolving identity. “I always had an interest in using clothes as a way to express my personality, so I knew that was something you could do, and I got that from my mother. She is someone who uses clothing and accessories and hair and makeup to express her personality.”
As he speaks, it becomes more and more clear that there is an awareness that underlies the consideration and intentionality of his pieces. I ask what it is that draws him to a more feminine energy. “I just think that it's nurturing, it's kind, it's intelligent and it relies on love as a way of being, rather than a lot of toxic ways of being in the world that rely on aggression or fighting or war.”
Zwele Buthelezi, the assistant photographer who worked alongside Aart Verrips for the shoot, asked: “What is your morning routine?”
Radloff’s answer emphasises the intentionality that seems to run through most of his actions. “Morning is my favourite time of day. I feel most inspired in the morning and [it] can set the tone for the rest of the day. Recently, as my activities have become more routine, the more I realise I can use that morning routine as a time to reflect,” he said with a slight smile. “I think if you can take out that time in the morning to indulge a little bit more instead of being in a rush, you can think about how you want your day to be and what you need to achieve. I do all of that while I'm getting ready, making sure that I'm not rushing.”
In a world where a moment of stillness can be a luxury, Radloff has cultivated a mindset and a brand that focuses on gratitude, awareness and intentionality in daily movements. As I left the little sanctuary he has created, his answer to what he would consider his biggest accomplishment stayed at the forefront of my mind. “Just showing up, every day and continuing to do our best work, that's the biggest accomplishment.” Instead of an end point, he focuses on the journey. “There's not really a destination and if there was a destination, I would be sad because that would mean it would end, but I would say my biggest aspiration is that I get to do this for as long as I can in my life.”
