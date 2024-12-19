The fashion industry has a tremendous waste issue, much of which is generated between Black Friday and New Year’s when we are inundated with a never-ending barrage of sales, discounts and “buy now” messaging. This push to overconsume leaves many of us with too many low-quality, poorly-made items we probably won’t take into the new year.
This year, consider shopping for local brands with sustainable values such as fair labour conditions, ethically sourced natural fibres and transparency. These choices are better for the planet and are thoughtfully made items rooted in SA crafting tradition and heritage that your loved ones can keep for years to come.
Belegra.
Handmade in Cape Town by a team of skilled female artisans, this 100% leather tote is a lifetime investment piece perfect for women of all ages. Belegra combines traditional leather craftsmanship with both locally and internationally sourced materials in updated takes on classic shapes for something both functional and fashionable. The brand was founded with the mission to revive leathercraft in SA while uplifting and empowering local artisans. The Midi Tote has a leather and cowhide exterior, lined with suede and features brass hardware, a zipper closure, and inside pockets. Cowhide and Capri, R13,800.00
A local and sustainable holiday gift guide
A selection of proudly SA heirloom pieces and gifts that support people and the planet
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Good Good Good
While shopping for jackets might seem counterintuitive in summer, Good Good Good’s Vrou Vrou Workwear Jacket is a perfect trans-seasonal item. The waffle weave effect is achieved with 100% cotton and offers an air of sophistication to the patchwork-style striping. Notably, the cotton was milled locally — a rarer and rarer sight these days — at the Mungo Mill, which is certified by Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) ensuring that the cotton is organic and sustainably processed while enriching our local textile production. Vrou Vrou Workwear Jacket, R9,500.00
Image: Supplied
Sweet Peas Handmade
Sweet Peas has been producing handcrafted leather footwear since 2017, being one of the first local brands to offer a slow fashion alternative for shoes. The majority of the brand’s offering is minimalist, ensuring a timeless staple to accompany you for the rest of your days. The Jasmine Sandal, available in tan and black, is a “barely” there style with long, thin ankle straps and a knotted strap across the foot. Plus, each style is available in regular, slim and broad fits making it a sandal for everyone. Jasmine Sandal, R1,050.00
Image: Supplied
Ballo Eyewear
Over 70% of the world’s sunglasses are composed of virgin plastics, including some of the most high-end and trendy options. Cape Town-based brand Ballo Eyewear has been offering alternatives to plastic frames and non-recyclable lenses for several years, using waste materials like cork and wood. Recently, Ballo has released its plant-based acetate collection, which is not only biodegradable but achieves the same look and feel of more traditional sunglasses. The Nova is a gender-neutral style, an easy gift to be appreciated for many years. In addition, for every pair bought, Ballo will donate reading glasses to children in need. Nova Tortoise — Polarised, R2,480.00
Image: Supplied
Hannah Lavery
While very simple, you can never go wrong with a well-made dress shirt and this works as a present even for the guy who has everything. This slim fit, long-sleeve shirt is a timeless classic produced in SA by Hannah Lavery. Linen is especially great for the warmer season as its breathable, moisture-wicking and durable, perfect for everything from the office to the beach. Men’s Linen Shirt, R1,900.00
Image: Supplied
Lalela Scarf
Art and fashion come together in the Lalela Scarf range composed of silk blend and cashmere scarves printed with designs by children in the Lalela programme. This not-for-profit services children in under-resourced SA communities, providing them with artistic and self-expressive outlets. Summer Blooms is composed of cotton and silk, and features the work of Nosipho, a 14-year-old from Soweto. At 1m x 2m in dimension, the scarf works well for head wrapping, neckties, and even shawls or sarongs. Summer Blooms, R2,030.00
Image: Supplied
Thandana
For the chic traveller in your life, Thandana offers a canvas and leather toiletry bag that is equal parts sophisticated and utilitarian. Each piece is handcrafted in Durban and Zululand, featuring locally sourced leather, a water-resistant lining, two pockets and three separate compartments to store your toiletries. When rolled up, you have a simple envelope-style pouch with waxed canvas accents that can easily fit into your weekend bag or suitcase. Roll Up Toiletry Bag, R1,259.00
Image: Supplied
Daily Peach
Keep your face and the planet clean with Daily Peach’s bamboo pads. Typical cotton pads, despite being made from a natural, biodegradable fibre, take incredibly long to break down due to the interaction with makeup and makeup-removing products. In addition, as single-use items, they end up in landfills. Daily Peach provides a reusable, compostable bamboo alternative. Bamboo in particular is hypoallergenic, gentle on the skin and even suitable for those with sensitive skin. The pack of six pads are hand-crocheted in Cape Town and each sale goes towards the planting of a spekboom — which aids in removing carbon dioxide. Makeup Removal + Toning Bamboo Pads, R129.00
