At first glance, this feels desperately at odds with the less than optimistic state of the world. What do we have to be optimistic about? War continues to rage in the Middle East, and geopolitical tensions look set to reach new highs as the incoming president of the US Donald Trump threatens adversaries with tariffs, something some economists say can spell disaster for the global economy, even sparking trade wars.
Consumers remain squeezed, and there’s very little to suggest that much relief is on the way, but what these less than ideal conditions necessitate is a recalibration of sorts. Next year may just force us to reckon with the idea that there is no-one coming to save us, and so the onus falls on each of us to define our own way forward.
Paint company Dulux’s 2025 Color Forecast predicts that “uplifting and soothing colours” will dominate next year, “in response to recent periods of uncertainty”. They’ve come up with three palettes, namely: still, recollect and emerge.
Still is “driven by our need to appreciate things in the slow lane. The palette has a calming effect that can create a nourishing and comforting environment”. It includes muted tones like Pantone’s previously mentioned antique white, mellow beige shades and creamy shades of yellow and green, among others.
Emerge is about pared back pastelles, soft greens, mauve and deep red tones “to bring joy without overwhelming a space”. Dulux says, in a statement on its website: “As a response to seeking comfort and security, the moody Recollect palette evokes a sense of nostalgia, reflection and sophistication with yellow-based greens and deep olive shades paired with rich wine shades.
“Warm, brown undertones play an important role in evoking a sense of nurture and positivity. Burgundies and wine hues will become more prominent throughout residential interior design, alongside increased use of green including olive, sage and vibrant yellow-green”.
What colour trends can we expect to dominate 2025?
How the state of the world influences colour trends for the year ahead
Image: 123rf.com
It’s December! That time in South Africa when everyone is ready to kick back, do the bare minimum and enjoy a good time, out in the sun with friends, family and loved ones. But December is also a time that calls for reflection on the year while looking ahead to what comes next. As many of us prepare our mood and vision boards, the Pantone Color Institute is also preparing to announce their colour of the year for 2025.
Predictions are everywhere, and the fashion as well as interior industries can give us an indication of where things might go. Following the SS25 collections at New York Fashion Week just a few months ago, Pantone’s colour trend report named a few “seasonal shades”: eclipse (a dark blue magenta shade), antique white, rum raisin (a reddish-brown shade), moonbeam (a warm, greyish colour), and blue granite.
Their “10 standout shades” were far more diverse and versatile. They were what the institute described as “exotic brights, earthy mid-tones, timeless neutrals, and an array of eco-inspired foliage greens and expansive blues, they are rooted yet dynamic, reflecting our desire for authenticity and the spirit of joyful individualism and optimism”.
Image: 123rf.com
Beyond these three palettes, Dulux has selected a startling, bright yellow that they are calling “True Joy” as their colour of the year for 2025.
Per the statement announcing the shade: “This year, there’s a growing sense across the world that life must be better elsewhere. In times like these, there’s a desire to break free, press reset and welcome in the new. This was the feeling that came out of our Trend Forecast meeting.
“Our conversations led us to the theme ‘Just Leap’ and to the shade True Joy. This uplifting yellow was created to fill your home with creative energy, optimism and pride. It’s the cherry on top! A pop of colour that helps you move forward.”
Predictions from elsewhere include American paint brand Benjamin Moore’s ‘cinnamon slate’, which it says is “a delicate mix of heathered plum and velvety brown” that “perfectly encapsulates the idea of a quietly colourful hue”. PPG paints has gone with “purple basil” and the Behr Paint Company has selected a deep, ruby red shade known as ‘rumours’.
These colour predictions and selections all communicate a need for turning a new leaf, recalibration and a sense that the old way of doing things no longer suffices. This is certainly reflected in the dissatisfaction that has seen a prevailing political extremism across the world, borne of a sense that many of our systems have failed.
In the luxury fashion industry this sense is visible in the increasing dissatisfaction with what traditional brands have to offer, the stalling fortunes of many of the brands, and changes in what we now perceive to be of value. It’s going to be interesting to see how Pantone — the most influential of all colour institutes — encapsulates these sentiments in their selection for 2025 colour of the year.
