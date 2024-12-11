“Choosing a colour is always the result of a creative spark, of momentum and movement. Colours are a form of self-expression. They tell the story of a mindset, an attitude, a temperament. They are imbued with meaning and symbolism that goes beyond simple aesthetics. A story of instinct and feeling that no form of logic can justify. Beyond the palette, the colour of allure is a story within ourselves that is brought to light. Allure is the assertion of one’s singularity. Colour is the way to express it.”
On entering the Space House in central London located in a 78,000m2 mid-century masterpiece building, we’re greeted with the above manifesto. This was at the Chanel Allure event in the UK, where I’d been invited and flew just more than 11 hours to meet the Comètes Collective in person to celebrate Chanel beauty’s latest exhibition that commemorated the past, present and future plans of the house.
We’re constantly being bombarded with imagery from the media that dictates and constitutes the current beauty trends of today’s era. However, the founder of the house, Gabrielle Chanel cultivates the idea that makeup is, “in essence, the art of being yourself. And that there are a thousand ways to wear colours, just as there are a thousand ways to express allure. In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different, she said.” The immersive exhibition worked as a journey and as you progressed from one space to the next you couldn’t help but discover new and hidden messages behind each artwork and installation.
The essential creativity of colour
Image: Li-Chi Pan
Wish upon a cométe
On entering the first exhibition space we were greeted with blown-up portraits hanging from the minimalist ceiling space of women from various ethnicities and backgrounds. And portraits from a vivid red lip to a luminous turquoise eye. We were shown that colour can be worn in various ways — not only in the conventional way.
The first exhibition space also housed an immaculate range of makeup products ranging from vintage eyeshadows, which have been preserved and kept in pristine condition, to blushes and lipsticks — we’re invited to explore colour as a group.
In the second space, consisting of two rows of curved seating and a large projector, we were warmly welcomed by the Comètes Collective — a trio of women namely Valentina Li, Ammy Drammeh and Cécile Paravina. I had been anxiously awaiting this moment. These women are three talented artists who were selected for their creativity, expertise and free and authentic visions of beauty. With the support of the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio, they will contribute to the development of the latest makeup collections and create inspiring new content and colours for the Chanel Makeup lover.
Image: Li-Chi Pan
Driven by their innate appetite for creative exchange, these emerging talents are helping to shape the future of beauty. With the Comètes Collective, the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio accelerates its creative momentum, leveraging the power of diversity by empowering multiple points of view. This innovative and inclusive concept opens a new realm of possibility at the heart of the studio.
Since October 2022, the members of the collective worked in their own way to expand the Chanel palette of colours and shades, reinterpreting icons, reinventing and enriching the house’s creative language. Theirs is the art of dreaming, creating and redefining the role makeup plays in our lives. We were lucky enough to view their latest products and learn about what inspired them in their colour journey as artists for the house in this latest exhibition.
Each member of this collective has been chosen for their vibrant and singular vision of beauty as well as the values that resonate with those of Chanel. Together, they will add a pioneering new chapter to the house’s tradition of exploring the way women see themselves. Each artist will bring their unique vision, creating their own seasonal collections and working together on shared releases. The spirit of transmission, collaboration and co-creation is as alive as ever at the house of Chanel, and it is at the heart of the Comètes Collective.
Drammeh brings her wealth of knowledge behind the products, Paravina her avant garde approach to beauty and Li offers her love for colour, all key to Chanel’s concept of “allure”.
The third exhibition space was the most inspiring one. A room filled with vividly bright colours and lights projecting from free-standing light boxes. Portraits of women with quirky features who strayed from the norm of “conventional beauty” were displayed in short cinematic clips. These women, who were projected on the screen, showed us how they were unapologetically fearless about how they looked, highlighting the idea of being able to express oneself creatively and breaking free from the societal beauty standards and pressures.
The exhibition was a gentle reminder to be unique and to embrace your individuality and allure. It’s about embracing and being authentically yourself.
