Jo Malone Advent Calendar
Jo Malone Advent Calendar
Image: Supplied

Christmas only comes once a year — and so does this limited-edition advent calendar from Jo Malone. Get your hands on 25 days of gifting with travel-sized scented treats ranging from miniature candles and colognes to bath and body favourites.

Jo Malone Advent Calendar, limited edition, R8 975

6. Diptyque Holiday Lantern for Classic Candle
6. Diptyque Holiday Lantern for Classic Candle
Image: Supplied

Not a need (but a serious want), this pine-tree-inspired lantern has some resplendent holiday flair. Becoming a spinning lantern when in use, the limited-edition collectible is the perfect accessory to your Diptyque reserves.

Diptyque Holiday Lantern for Classic Candle, R1 950

Chanel Exclusive Creation Illuminating Powder in Diamond Dust
Chanel Exclusive Creation Illuminating Powder in Diamond Dust
Image: Supplied

Frost yourself in one swipe with this oversized illuminating powder from Chanel’s 2024 Holiday Collection. Inspired by the glittering magic of a snowy winter, it adds a pearlescent luminance to the face and décolletage.

Chanel Exclusive Creation Illuminating Powder in Diamond Dust, R1 720

Byredo Mojave Ghost Absolu EDP 50ml
Byredo Mojave Ghost Absolu EDP 50ml
Image: Supplied

An iteration of a classic, Byredo’s Mojave Ghost scent comes in a new bottle inspired by woodwork and artisanship. Staying true to the original, this fl oral-woody scent profi le has signature notes of Jamaican sapodilla, violet, magnolia, and cedarwood.

Byredo Mojave Ghost Absolu De Parfum 50ml, R4 570

Diptyque Holiday Friandise Scented Candle
Diptyque Holiday Friandise Scented Candle
Image: Supplied

Warning: you may want to keep this for yourself (and we don’t blame you, it’s an absolute treat). A must-have addition to your candle line-up, it has quintessential spicy-fruity notes of gingerbread, cinnamon, candied orange peel, and vanilla.

Diptyque Holiday Friandise Scented Candle, R990

Dolce&Gabbana Eye Dare You Multi-Finish Eyes & Cheeks Palette
Dolce&Gabbana Eye Dare You Multi-Finish Eyes & Cheeks Palette
Image: Supplied

The makeup lover in your life will adore you for this treat. Inspired by the DG logo bag, this 12-pan eyeshadow palette, with a detachable chain, features saturated, multi-use formulas that can be used on eyes and cheeks.

Dolce & Gabbana Eye Dare You! Multi-Finish Eyes & Cheeks Palette, R1 98O

PICHULIK x Shellegance Atelier
PICHULIK x Shellegance Atelier
Image: Supplied

Delightful occasional tables by ceramic artist Lucie Demoyencourt at Shellegance studio are part of a whimsical collaboration with Pichulik atelier where the exterior and interior spaces capture the magic of the seashore. Unique handmade and hand-painted ceramic shells and other sea-themed objet d’art including new interior pieces sit alongside Pichulik’s aventurine, fluorite and pearl jewellery. Part of the creative collaboration, the gold-lustre ceramic ‘Shellestial’ limited edition pendant is a splendid summer adornment.

Shellegance side tables, POA, and Shellestial pendant, R1250.

You might also like....

New season refresh

Our guide on what to buy, swap or ditch for the best beauty arsenal going into summer
Fashion & Grooming
1 month ago

Wish upon a cométe

Playing with the idea of stardust, this exclusive Chanel fragrance is powdery and floral with notes of cherry blossom and musk
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

Brand to know: Laneige

Laneige’s beloved moisture-retaining formulas make for the ideal winter arsenal
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago

From the 2024 / 25 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.

© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X