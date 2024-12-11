An iteration of a classic, Byredo’s Mojave Ghost scent comes in a new bottle inspired by woodwork and artisanship. Staying true to the original, this fl oral-woody scent profi le has signature notes of Jamaican sapodilla, violet, magnolia, and cedarwood.
Byredo Mojave Ghost Absolu De Parfum 50ml, R4 570
The art of gifting
Whether you’re spoiling others or yourself, these ultra-luxurious, limited-edition holiday goodies should be on everyone’s list
Image: Supplied
Christmas only comes once a year — and so does this limited-edition advent calendar from Jo Malone. Get your hands on 25 days of gifting with travel-sized scented treats ranging from miniature candles and colognes to bath and body favourites.
Jo Malone Advent Calendar, limited edition, R8 975
Image: Supplied
Not a need (but a serious want), this pine-tree-inspired lantern has some resplendent holiday flair. Becoming a spinning lantern when in use, the limited-edition collectible is the perfect accessory to your Diptyque reserves.
Diptyque Holiday Lantern for Classic Candle, R1 950
Image: Supplied
Frost yourself in one swipe with this oversized illuminating powder from Chanel’s 2024 Holiday Collection. Inspired by the glittering magic of a snowy winter, it adds a pearlescent luminance to the face and décolletage.
Chanel Exclusive Creation Illuminating Powder in Diamond Dust, R1 720
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Warning: you may want to keep this for yourself (and we don’t blame you, it’s an absolute treat). A must-have addition to your candle line-up, it has quintessential spicy-fruity notes of gingerbread, cinnamon, candied orange peel, and vanilla.
Diptyque Holiday Friandise Scented Candle, R990
Image: Supplied
The makeup lover in your life will adore you for this treat. Inspired by the DG logo bag, this 12-pan eyeshadow palette, with a detachable chain, features saturated, multi-use formulas that can be used on eyes and cheeks.
Dolce & Gabbana Eye Dare You! Multi-Finish Eyes & Cheeks Palette, R1 98O
Image: Supplied
Delightful occasional tables by ceramic artist Lucie Demoyencourt at Shellegance studio are part of a whimsical collaboration with Pichulik atelier where the exterior and interior spaces capture the magic of the seashore. Unique handmade and hand-painted ceramic shells and other sea-themed objet d’art including new interior pieces sit alongside Pichulik’s aventurine, fluorite and pearl jewellery. Part of the creative collaboration, the gold-lustre ceramic ‘Shellestial’ limited edition pendant is a splendid summer adornment.
Shellegance side tables, POA, and Shellestial pendant, R1250.
From the 2024 / 25 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.