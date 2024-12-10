Research Unit Cape Town
Image: Supplied

We’ve tracked the remarkable journey of the Research Unit team since their humble beginnings in 2013, when they offered a tight collection of exquisite, hand-crafted leather accessories.

By 2018, the brand had evolved into an internationally coveted range of bags and is now a fully-fledged fashion label.

Outgrowing their popular Watershed store, founders Chad and Erin-Lee Petersen opened their elegant new flagship destination on Bree Street in October. At the official launch event last week, friends and patrons gathered to celebrate and preview the latest summer apparel and leather goods.

Image: Supplied

True to the brand’s ethos, these pieces are as thoughtfully conceived and curated as their minimalist yet intimate retail experience itself. Highlights of the Japandi-inspired collection include innovative trans-seasonal designs, ideal for capsule wardrobes and layered looks that transcend fleeting trends.

Drop in for a browse and a pour-over coffee at your leisure.

• Research Unit, 173 Bree Street, Cape Town, Tel. 0764146477 (Whatsapp only)

