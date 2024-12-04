With cult-worthy products, Sol de Janeiro is made to capture the spirit and warmth of Brazil
Image: Supplied

Next time you find yourself at duty-free you'll be happy to know you can stop stockpiling Sol de Janeiro favourites as the viral body and hair care brand has recently launched in South Africa. 

Known globally for its Brazilian-inspired beauty rituals, ingredients, summer spirit and delicious scents, Sol de Janeiro is partnering with trusted beauty distributor Prestige Cosmetics Group to ensure South Africans are able to shop the authentic high-quality Sol de Janeiro products. Founded in 2015, the brand name translates to “Sun of January” for the sun being at its highest point during the Brazilian summer. The American-founded brand has quickly become a staple in many beauty arsenals globally. 

These are the three products we cannot wait to add to the cart: 

1. BRAZILIAN BUM BUM CREAM 

With one cream sold every 6 seconds it’s no wonder this product is a must-have. Available in generous sizes, up to 240ml, this body cream promises to hydrate, replenish and firm up skin thanks to caffeine-rich guaraná extract, cupuaçu butter and coconut oil. It’s fragranced with Cheirosa 62 scent that is good enough to eat, with notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla.

2. CHEIROSA 62™ PERFUME MIST 

If we’re being honest, we’ll gladly add any one of the Sol de Janeiro fragrance mists to our cart. Not only do they smell good but can be used as a body or hair mist or both. Inspired by sun-drenched days and samba nights, the iconic Cheirosa 62 fragrance mist is a cult favourite and perfect for our summer with notes of pistachio, vanilla, salted caramel, jasmine and sandalwood.

3. RIO RADIANCE SPF50 BODY SPRAY  

We’re not planning to go anywhere this summer without sunscreen — and neither should you — so we can’t wait to add the Rio Radiance SPF50 body spray. Hydrating, water-resistant and cooling, it leaves skin with a summer glow. It's packed with niacinamide, pongamia seed extract, pitanga extract and coconut water to help brighten, protect from UVA & UVB and hydrate skin.

The products are available from authorised retailers: ARC (in-store and online) as well as online at Bash, Edgars, Takealot, Truworths, and Woolworths.

